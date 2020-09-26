A second win at the Hillsboro Tournament came with two goals in each half.
Washington (6-5) earned its way to Saturday’s finals at the Hillsboro boys soccer tournament by knocking off the host school (2-6) in the semifinal round, 4-1.
The Blue Jays play Perryville (4-0) for the tournament title at 1 p.m.
Washington led 2-0 at halftime over the Hawks.
The Blue Jays made it a point to focus on Hillsboro’s top scorer, Colton Leonard.
“Their top player, No. 12, came into the game with eight goals, which is over half the team’s goals, so we were focused and diligent about shutting him down last night,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said.
Cole Click, Washington’s leading scorer, reached 11 goals on the season with his brace Wednesday.
In addition to Click’s two goals in the game, Travis Bieg scored once and Levi Brautigam added another goal.
Click, Bieg, Timmy Boehlein and Trent Pabst each recorded an assist.
“We took the lead fairly early in the match after trapping the game in our attacking half,” Schriewer said. “During a good spell around their box, Cole drove a cross low into the box where Travis struck the ball past the keeper. Up 1-0, we continued to pressure high up the field and bust up their possession into our attacks.”
Micah Gargrave earned his second straight win in the net for the Blue Jays, making eight saves.
In five years playing at the Hillsboro Tournament, the Blue Jays have now advanced to the championship game three times. They are 1-1 in the title games, last winning the championship in 2016.
“Great night for our team as we rebounded from a tough, tight game on Monday,” Schriewer said. “Moving on to the final of the Hillsboro Tournament for the third time in five years. Facing a new opponent for us in Perryville, but expecting a competitive and great match as our sides seem to match up very well.”
Perryville has scored at least five goals in each of its first four games of the season. The Pirates host Northwest Friday, the night before the tournament final.