The Lady Jays are once again starting the season at Troy.
Washington will play Battle (14-14 in 2020) in the first round Friday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m.
The second round will pair the Lady Jays up with either Timberland or Warrenton.
Also in that half of the bracket are Francis Howell Central, Winfield, Highland and St. Dominic.
Potential final round opponents include Troy, Hannibal, Hickman, Bowling Green, Fulton, Wentzville Liberty, Palmyra and Ft. Zumwalt South.
Washington, sporting a roster with multiple freshman starters, started the year 0-3 at the event last year with losses to Hickman, Troy and St. Dominic in what was altered from a bracket to pool play at the event in 2020.
However, after a fourth loss to Sullivan, the team went on a school record-setting winning streak of 18 games and claimed its third GAC Central championship of the past four years.
In Washington’s first appearance in the tournament, in 2017, Washington finished third. Since then, the tournament format has been altered each year either due to rain or COVID-19 protocols.