An all-star selection of Washington High School athletic history is set to take its place as the inaugural class of the school’s athletic hall of fame.
Washington announced the inaugural class will include three former coaches, one contributor, seven players and one team.
The team is the 1973 football team, the lone team in school history to win a state championship on the gridiron. Washington went 11-0 that year to capture the Class 3 state title.
The 1973 team’s head coach, Jim Scanlan, also a founder of the school’s football program and the former athletic director, will be one of the three coaches inducted.
Volleyball coach Doris Jones and track coach Alex Graham will also be inducted.
Players to be inducted include Lorene Ramsey (softball and volleyball), Tim Hayes (football), Jill Kingsbury (cross country and track), Mike Sandbothe (basketball) and Lisa Sandbothe (basketball and track).
Jack Hagedorn will be inducted as a contributor.
Inductees will be recognized at halftime of the first football game of the season, against Union, Friday, Aug. 27.
An interactive display of the Hall of Fame class will be created and placed in the high school gymnasium.
The school intends to make between five and nine inductions annually for the next four years and then between three and six inductions each year after that.