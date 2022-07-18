It will be an earlier start than normal for this year’s American Legion Senior Zone 1 Tournament.
Washington Post 218 is hosting the event, which starts Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. That’s been pushed up to give Missouri the chance to start its state tournament earlier this year, thus giving the state winner more time to prepare for the Mid-South Regional in Pelham, Alabama.
Two games are scheduled for Tuesday with (District 2) playing (District 9) in the opener at 5:30 p.m.
In the second game, (District 8) takes on (Host) at 8 p.m.
Three games are set for Wednesday, starting with the winners’ bracket final at 4 p.m.
Two losers’ bracket games will be played at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The first of those will be between Tuesday’s losing teams. The second will pit the 4 p.m. game loser against the 6 p.m. game winner.
The championship series runs Thursday starting at 5 p.m. If a second game is needed, it will be played after the first one.
The winner and runner-up both advance to the Missouri Senior Legion Tournament in Sedalia July 26-28.
One Zone 1 team will play the 5 p.m. game July 26 against the Zone 2 winner. The other one will face Zone 4 in the 7:30 p.m. game.
The Zone 2 Tournament will run at the Hidden Valley Complex in Blue Springs with four teams from the Kansas City area.
The Zone 4 Tournament will be hosted by Eureka Post 177 and run at the Ballwin Athletic Association Complex July 19-23. That is a five-team tournament, which includes two representatives from Districts 10 and 13 and one from District 14. The District 10 teams include a host team.
Updated brackets can be found at https://www.missouriamericanlegionbaseball.com/playoffs