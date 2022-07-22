There won’t be much off-time for Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The day after the Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament ends, Washington’s ballpark will be the host site for the Junior Legion State Tournament.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
There won’t be much off-time for Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The day after the Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament ends, Washington’s ballpark will be the host site for the Junior Legion State Tournament.
Games in the four-team event start Friday at 5:30 p.m. with Elsberry Post 226 Red playing Jackson Post 158.
Washington Post 218 then hosts Sedalia Post 642 in the second game at 8 p.m.
The four-team tournament runs through Sunday.
Second-round games take place Friday starting at 1 p.m. with the winners’ bracket final.
Friday’s losers play each other at 3:30 p.m. The winner of the 3:30 p.m. game then plays the loser of the 1 p.m. game for the right to advance to the championship series. That game starts Saturday at 6 p.m.
The championship series begins Sunday at 1 p.m. If a second game is needed, it will be played after the conclusion of the first game.
The four teams are Elsberry Post 226 Red, Sedalia Post 642, Jackson Post 158 and Washington Post 218.
Elsberry advanced as the Zone 1 runner-up. Elsberry is 32-12. The Reds were the Ninth District regular-season runner up and tournament champion. Elsberry pushed Washington Post 218 to a second game in the Zone 1 Tournament championship series.
Elsberry occupies the Zone 1 spot in the bracket.
Sedalia Post 642 (23-12) won the Zone 2 title at the Hidden Valley Complex in Blue Springs.
Sedalia was the top seed in the six-team tournament and opened with an 11-0 win over Blue Springs Post 499/Fike.
Post 642 then defeated Oak Grove Post 379, the second seed, 11-9.
In the title contest, Sedalia won over Oak Grove, 6-5, in a game which went to 12 innings.
Jackson Post 158 (17-13-1) had to go to the limit to win the Zone 4 Tournament in Jackson.
The District 14 champion opened with a 6-5 win over Kirkwood Post 156 in the four-team event.
Jackson then edged District 13 winner Festus Post 253, 3-2, in the winners’ bracket championship.
However, Festus came back to the championship series with a 6-1 win over Kirkwood and forced a second championship game with a 1-0 win over Jackson.
The teams concluded the tournament Monday with Jackson surviving, 12-10.
Washington Post 218 (27-6) enters the tournament as the event host. Post 218 won the Ninth District regular season championship, but was second in the district tournament to Elsberry Post 226 Red.
Washington won the Zone 1 title, moving to the winners’ bracket final with victories over Elsberry Post 226 Red, 8-6, and Jefferson City Post 5, 7-5.
Elsberry forced a second title game after an 11-7 win Sunday, but Washington won the final contest, 9-4.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.