The area girls basketball teams assigned to Class 5 District 5 will not have far to travel this postseason.
Washington is hosting the eight-team event. Union and Pacific are also in that district.
Play tips off Thursday with four quarterfinal games, the first of which starts at 4 p.m.
Helias (19-6) holds the district’s top seed and will play No. 8 Pacific (8-18) to open the tournament.
Helias’ lone matchup with an area team was a 63-45 win over Owensville Jan. 9.
The Dutchgirls are the only common opponent between Helias and Pacific. The Lady Indians lost to Owensville in Four Rivers Conference play, 46-15.
Jefferson City (18-7) is seeded No. 2 in the district, entering the postseason on a four-game winning streak.
Jefferson City’s Lady Jays won the Union Tournament in January defeating St. Clair, 64-19, Sullivan, 30-20, and Union, 41-29.
No. 7 Capital City (8-18) draws Jefferson City in the first round Thursday at 7 p.m.
Union (21-5) is seeded third. The Four Rivers Conference champion Lady ’Cats have won nine in a row and have gone undefeated for all of February.
They will play No. 6 Windsor (11-13) in the final game of Thursday’s four-game slate at 8:30 p.m.
Windsor and Union share two common opponents, Herculaneum and Northwest. Both teams defeated Northwest, Union doing so by a 70-8 score while Windsor won their outing 55-41.
Union also defeated Herculaneum, 53-29, but Windsor lost to the Lady Blackcats, 63-37.
Washington (17-9) is the No. 4 seed and enters the tournament on a five-game winning streak. The Lady Jays match up against No. 5 Rockwood Summit (18-7) Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Washington defeated Rockwood Summit Feb. 1 in the St. Francis Borgia Tournament, winning a foul-filled game, 44-40.
First-round winners return Saturday for the semifinals starting at 2 p.m.
The championship game is slated for 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
The winner goes to Southwestern Baptist University in Bolivar next Wednesday for a 5:45 p.m. quarterfinal against the District 6 winner.
West Plains is the top seed in District 6, which is being played at Marshfield. Rolla, Marshfield, Parkview, Branson, Camdenton, Willard and Hillcrest are the following seeds.
