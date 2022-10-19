The Washington Lady Jays wrapped up their first day at their first ever state golf tournament as a team Monday.
After the first day and first 18 holes of competition in the Class 3 championships at Columbia Country Club, Washington’s four golfers combined for a score of 409, tying Pembroke Hill for seventh place in the team standings.
Visitation Academy led the field with 343 strokes, two ahead of Glendale in the race for the state championship.
Mehlville’s Envangelina Brown had the best individual first day, carding a 75.
Molly Buschmann led the Washington contingent with a round of 94 on the first day, tying for 35th with Glendale’s Audrey Duvall.
Abby Blackwell and Ella Martin both ended with 98, tying for 50th place with Hannibal’s Grace Kirby and St. Dominic’s Lily Seydel.
Isabella Fitzgerald finished out the Lady Jays’ scorecard with a 119, tying Mehlville’s Katelyn Burch for 83rd.
St. Francis Borgia’s Lydia Renkemeyer competed in the Class 2 championships at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.
After Monday’s first 18 holes, she stood in 78th place at 125.
Nevada’s Emree Cameron was the Class 2 leader after one day with 71 strokes.
Competition at both courses Monday and Tuesday was delayed due to frost on the courses.