A team of young champions will now be led by Coach Young.
The School District of Washington on Wednesday approved the promotion of Grant Young to head softball coach.
The team won the Class 4 state championship last fall under the direction of Philip King, who recently ended his 14-year run at the head of the program to take a new position as the director of the Four Rivers Career Center.
“We are excited to have our staff assembled for the upcoming season,” Activities Director Bill Deckelman said. “We have several new faces along with some returning coaches assuming new roles. The softball program is in good hands to continue the momentum from last season’s state championship. Coach Young brings a wealth of postseason experience and a passion for the game.”
Young has been the JV softball head coach for the past four seasons, in addition to serving as the varsity boys basketball head coach for nine years. He joined the softball program in 2016 and was a varsity assistant coach as the Lady Jays won their first district title and finished fourth in Class 4.
Young led the Blue Jays’ basketball program to a Class 6 district title in 2021. Among his other coaching achievements is a Class 2 girls basketball state championship as the head coach of Purdy in 2011. He has other previous softball coaching experience as an assistant coach at Wheatland for five years and head coach at Neosho for one season.
“We are super excited to get going,” Young said. “It’s a real challenge. With what Coach King has put into place, it’s some big shoes to fill.”
Young will be assisted at the varsity level by Tim Zumsteg, who has also been with the program the past four seasons.
“The good thing is, we know the program,” Young said. “We’ve been a part of it. We had the opportunity to coach a lot of the girls that came through the JV program. I worked a lot with the pitchers and catchers. That was my responsibility early on. That was the good thing with Coach King, having the JV and varsity combined and not separated, so it will be a very easy transition.”
The Washington program had a breakthrough year in 2016, sparking a run of multiple 20-win seasons that culminated with last year’s state championship win.
The team will be able to bring back all but one player from the championship squad after graduating its lone senior, Lexi Lewis.
“I’m really excited to get this opportunity,” Young said. “We have this challenge, that now we have to expand on that success. The bar is set high, so now we have to strive to get to that level and an even higher level.”
The program will welcome back Logan Schamerloh as an assistant coach, and add Craig Vonder Haar.
“Both will do a great job teaching the game to our younger players,” Deckelman said.
Schamerloh, formerly Stapp, was a catcher for the Lady Jays from 2005-08 and an assistant coach in 2016. She played college softball for Missouri Valley College and Missouri Southern State University.
Vonder Haar and Schamerloh fill positions vacated by the departures of King and varsity assistant Dane Gough, who remains the head varsity baseball coach.
“I really appreciate Coach King allowing me to be a part of the program six years ago,” Young said. “It’s been a fun ride with him and I wish him all the best in his new position. I’m sure he and Coach Gough will continue to stay close to the program because they want to see the girls continue to succeed.”
The Lady Jays are scheduled to host a preseason jamboree Aug. 23 in their final season at Lakeview Park before the district’s new baseball/softball complex is planned to open next spring.
The first games of the season are set for Aug. 26 at Sullivan’s People’s Bank Back to School Classic.