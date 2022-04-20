Washington sophomore Alex Fregalette led all area golfers at Thursday’s Warrenton golf invitational.
Fregalette tied for fifth in the event’s White Division with his round of 77, finishing six over par at Country Lake Golf Club.
Washington placed seventh overall in the division with 338 strokes. St. Francis Borgia Regional took ninth with 367.
Lutheran South and Francis Howell Central tied atop the leaderboard with 320 strokes apiece.
Other team scores included Francis Howell (323), Wentzville Liberty (326), Francis Howell North (327), Timberland (337) and Holt (346).
Haiden Bean had Washington’s second-lowest score with an 82, tying for 14th place individually.
Borgia was led by Will Warden’s 85, tying Washington’s Jackson Straatmann for 23rd place.
Borgia’s Sam Tuepker and Alex Weber both shot a 91, tying for 35th.
Devon Deckelman placed 40th with a 94 to round things out for the Blue Jays.
Borgia’s final scorers were Sam Holtmeier (42nd, 100) and Lukas Etter (43rd, 113).
Washington returns to Warrenton Tuesday for a tri meet with Ft. Zumwalt North and the host Warriors at 3:30 p.m.
Borgia next tees off in a home dual with Duchesne Thursday at 3:30 p.m.