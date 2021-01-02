The Lady Jays won four races and placed second in four more, but were outraced by Oakville just days before Christmas.
In the dual meet, Dec. 22, Oakville outscored the Lady Jays to win at home, 102-67.
Washington had one relay win in the 200 medley relay, swam by Ava Kauffeld, Kinsey Kamper, Zoey Ziegler and Clairese Kluba. The team’s time was 2:10.01.
Ziegler also won two individual events, placing first in the 50 freestyle (28.37) and the 100 backstroke (1:14.39).
Kauffeld was the winner in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.51.
Washington’s other two relays each placed second.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Jacqueline Kluba, Clairese Kluba, Jade Jennings and Ziegler turned in a time of 2:04.19.
Kamper, Madeleine Henderson, Clairese Kluba and Kauffeld swam the 400 freestyle relay in 4:46.77.
Kauffeld finished second in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.76.
Kamper was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:58.27.
After the new year, Washington returns to the pool Jan. 11 for a triangular meet at Incarnate Word that will include Ft. Zumwalt West. The meet is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.