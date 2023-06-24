While the score was closer, the result was the same Monday for the Washington Swim Team Stingrays.
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 2:05 pm
While the score was closer, the result was the same Monday for the Washington Swim Team Stingrays.
Missouri Athletic Club West defeated Washington in Gateway Swimming and Diving League dual meet action, 347.5-239.5.
“It was a great evening for a swim meet,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “It was a more evenly matched competition with many close races, not just for first and second, but for all the places.”
MAC West outscored Washington in boys races, 172.5-119.5, and in girls races, 175-120.
Washington returns for its second home meet of the season next Monday, hosting Lake Chesterfield at 5:30 p.m.
The meet opened with individual medley races and Washington’s winners were Regan Molitor, Michael Sullivan and Brooke Schoonover.
Second-place Stingrays were Joseph Vanco, Zoey Ziegler and Gabe Rio.
Washington’s third-place swimmers were Nora Wells and Draven Koehmstedt.
In freestyle races, Washington’s winners were Brianna Munson, Dylan Deahn, Jane Ballmann, Emmitt Searcy, William Pinter and Ava Mohart.
Washington’s breaststroke winners were Brianna Munson, Dylan Deahn and Brooke Schoonover.
Freestyle relay winning teams for the Stingrays were:
• Girls 7-8 team of Jenna Ballmann, Everly Swederska, Josie Sullivan and Jane Ballmann.
• Girls 9-10 team of Nora Brinker, Lily Knighton, Peyton Kleekamp and Regan Molitor.
• Boys 9-10 team of William Pinter, Logan Halmich, Drew Knighton and Michael Sullivan.
• Boys 11-12 team of Greyson McDaniel, Seth Wells, Grayson Swederska and Joseph Vanco.
• Girls 15-18 team of Zoey Ziegler, Sophia Sullentrup, Mia Klak and Ava Mohart.
Backstroke races were next and Washington’s winners were Dylan Deahn, Brenden Schoonover, Greyson McDaniel and Donovan McKenzie.
In the butterfly event, Washington’s winning swimmers were Emmitt Searcy (tie), Regan Molitor, Michael Sullivan, Ava Mohart and Gabe Rio.
The meet finished with medley relay races. Washington’s winning teams were:
• Girls 9-10 team of Peyton Kleekamp, Hadley Zick, Regan Molitor and Nora Brinker.
• Boys 9-10 team of Michael Sullivan, Jones VanLaere, Logan Halmich and William Pinter.
• Girls 15-18 team of Zoey Ziegler, Sophia Sullentrup, Ava Mohart and Mia Klak.
• Boys 15-18 team of Donovan McKenzie, Lincoln Schaefer, Gabe Rio and Draven Koehmstedt.
“I would say the highlight of the meet were the relays,” Moreland said. “The leader positions changed with the changing of the strokes in the medley relays. The 11-12 boys medley relay, with Joseph Vanco in the anchor spot, went from being 15-plus yards behind to closing the gap and touching second by 6 inches. It was very exciting to watch our swimmers never give up and rally back.”
