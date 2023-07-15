Scoring 300 points in the final dual meet of the regular season, the Washington Swim Team Stingrays won on the road Monday at Castle Pines.
The Stingrays (1-3) earned their only win, 300-256.
Washington outscored the Crocodiles on the boys side, 154-119, and on the girls side, 146-137.
“Last night’s meet was a great way to end our dual meet season,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “Our swimmers continue to improve their times and advance their skills. I was really proud to see the displays of sportsmanship shown by all and specifically Joseph Vanco and Draven Koehmstedt. True character is shown when you think no one is looking. Participating in sports isn’t just about the sport, it’s so much bigger than that.”
Up next for Washington is the Gateway Swimming and Diving League division championships. The 11-Over portion takes place at Cool Dell Friday. The 10-Under swimmers go to Cedarmill Saturday.
“We are looking forward to our conference meet Friday and Saturday,” Moreland said.
Monday’s meet opened with individual medley races. Washington’s winners were Jones VanLaere, Joseph Vanco, Harry Benhardt and Zoey Ziegler.
Second-place Stingrays were Payton Searcy, Brooke Schoonover and Aidan Garlock.
Washington’s third-place swimmers were Julia Searcy, Logan Halmich, Kayla Munson, Ava Flottmann and Dayton Griesheimer.
In the freestyle races, Stingray winners were Brianna Munson, Dylan Deahn, Jane Ballmann, Draven Koehmstedt and Gabe Rio.
Moving to breaststroke, Washington’s winners were Brianna Munson, Emmitt Searcy, Hadley Zick, Jones VanLaere, Joseph Vanco and Harry Benhardt.
In the freestyle relay races, Washington’s winning teams were:
• Girls 6-Under team of Nolyn VanLaere, Grace Agren, Brianna Munson and Reagan Swederska.
• Boys 6-Under team of Ian Halmich, LT Gann, Stephen Sullivan and Dylan Deahn.
• Girls 7-8 team of Jenna Ballmann, Josie Sullivan, Everly Swederska and Jane Ballmann.
• Boys 7-8 team of Brody Zick, Cam VanLaere, Daniel Klak and Emmitt Searcy.
• Girls 9-10 team of Julia Searcy, Lily Knighton, Peyton Kleekamp and Demi Yoakum.
• Girls 15-18 team of Zoey Ziegler, Mia Klak, Sophia Sullentrup and Ava Mohart.
• Boys 15-18 team of Gabe Rio, Thomas Crane, Donovan McKenzie and Aidan Garlock.
Backstroke winners were Brianna Munson, Dylan Deahn, Jane Ballmann, Julia Searcy, Joseph Vanco, Draven Koehmstedt, Zoey Ziegler and Aidan Garlock.
In the butterfly event, Washington’s winning swimmers were Dylan Deahn, Draven Koehmstedt and Ava Mohart.
Medley relay races concluded the meet. Washington’s winning teams were:
• Boys 8-Under team of Cam VanLaere, Emmitt Searcy, Dylan Deahn and Brody Zick.
• Girls 9-10 team of Peyton Kleekamp, Hadley Zick, Lily Knighton and Demi Yoakum.
• Boys 13-14 team of Maxton Blankenship, Harry Benhardt, Draven Koehmstedt and Charles Crane.
• Girls 15-18 team of Zoey Ziegler, Sophia Sullentrup, Ava Mohart and Mia Klak.
• Boys 15-18 team of Aidan Garlock, Lincoln Schaefer, Gabe Rio and Donovan McKenzie.
