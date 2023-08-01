Scoring 1,296 points over two days, the Washington Swim Team Stingrays finished fifth in the 2023 Gateway Swimming and Diving League Manuel Division Championship Meet July 14-15.
Cool Dell was the winner with 2,688 points. Missouri Athletic Club West took second at 2,106.5 points.
Next was Lake Chesterfield with 1,955.5 points. Cedarmill ended fourth at 1,680.5 points and Washington was fifth. Sixth place went to Castle Pines with 1,195.5 points.
Washington was nearly even between boys and girls, scoring 647.5 points in girls events and 648.5 points in boys events. Washington ranked fifth on both sides.
Swimmers placing in the top 16 spots of each event scored points.
The boys 15-18 butterfly and all medley relay races in the 11-Over meet did not take place due to storms.
“So proud of this team and all they accomplished this season,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “It was disappointing for Friday’s meet to be cut short. Watching our seniors swim their last races is always a highlight of the evening. I have coached some of them for as long as they’ve been swimming.”
Moreland is stepping down from being head coach of the Stingrays, although she will continue to coach the Washington High School boys and girls teams.
• Michael Sullivan in boys 10-Under individual medley.
• Dylan Deahn in boys 6-Under freestyle, backstroke and butterfly.
• Ava Mohart in girls 15-18 freestyle and butterfly.
• Aidan Garlock in boys 15-18 freestyle and backstroke.
• Brianna Munson in girls 6-Under freestyle and breaststroke.
• Jane Ballmann in girls 7-8 freestyle.
• Ian Halmich in boys 6-Under breaststroke (tie).
• Draven Koehmstedt in boys 13-14 backstroke.
Third-place finishers were:
• Ava Mohart in girls 15-18 individual medley.
• Gabe Rio in boys 15-18 individual medley and freestyle.
• Joseph Vanco in boys 11-12 freestyle.
• Draven Koehmstedt in boys 13-14 freestyle.
• Evelyn Florian in girls 6-Under breaststroke.
Stingrays finishing fourth were Joseph Vanco, Michael Sullivan, Brooke Schoonover and Draven Koehmstedt.
Fifth-place swimmers were Harry Benhardt (twice), Julia Searcy and Zoey Ziegler.
Swimming to sixth were Everly Swederska, Sophia Sullentrup, Joseph Vanco, Jane Ballmann and Grayson Swederska.
Seventh-place finishers were William Pinter, Zoey Ziegler, Lily Knighton and Dayton Griesheimer.
Earning eighth were Sophia Sullentrup, Logan Halmich, Lexi Perriman, Demi Yoakum (tie), Michael Sullivan, Lily Knighton and Maddy Henderson.
Netting ninth were Grayson Swederska, Julia Searcy, Zoey Ziegler, Jane Ballmann, Seth Wells and Mia Klak.
Taking 10th were Jenna Ballmann, Kayla Munson, Lincoln Schaefer, Emmitt Searcy and Brooke Schoonover.
Ending 11th were Jenna Ballmann, Harry Benhardt, Seth Wells, Brianna Munson, Matthew Von Behren, Ava Flottmann and Lincoln Schaefer.
Treading to 12th were Sophia Sullentrup, Thomas Crane (twice), Ian Halmich, Kayla Munson, Josie Sullivan, Emmitt Searcy, Grayson Swederska and Olivia Mahon.
Placing 13th were Lily Knighton, Nora Brinker (twice), Mia Klak, Maddy Henderson and Brayden Peters.
Notching 14th place were Logan Halmich, Brooke Schoonover, Dayton Griesheimer, Avery Blankenship, Seth Wells, Riley Simpson, Peyton Searcy, Mia Klak, Ian Halmich, Josie Witte (tie), Logan Halmich and Olivia Mahon.
Floating to 15th were Payton Searcy, Emmitt Searcy, Demi Yoakum, Olivia Mahon, Lexi Perriman, Lincoln Schaefer, Peyton Kleekamp, Nora Wells (twice) and Brenden Schoonover.
Scoring for 16th were Matthew Von Behren, Kellan Munson, Josie Sullivan and Cooper Kipp.
Second-place relay teams were:
• Girls 7-8 freestyle team of Jenna Ballmann, Everly Swederska, Josie Sullivan and Jane Ballmann.
Relay teams placing third were:
• Girls 15-18 freestyle team of Zoey Ziegler, Sophia Sullentrup, Mia Klak and Ava Mohart.
• Boys 15-18 freestyle team of Aidan Garlock, Lincoln Schaefer, Thomas Crane and Gabe Rio.
