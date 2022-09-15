The Lady Jays left no doubt who the best team in Pool A was.
Washington (17-2) demolished preliminary round opponents Kirkwood (4-5), 8-1, and Webster Groves (3-8), 16-1, Monday in the Suburban Softball Showdown.
The Lady Jays thus advance to play the Pool B runner-up, Hillsboro in the start of bracket play Tuesday at 5 p.m. Games are taking place at the Affton Athletic Association.
Taylor Brown fired five one-hit innings against Kirkwood in the opening game, striking out 13 batters with no walks.
“Taylor had a dominant performance, striking out the whole lineup the first time through,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “She hit 65 mph three times. I’ve never seen a kid go through a lineup like that and strike out every single batter.”
Washington backed Brown with 12 hits in the contest.
Lacy Monzyk pitched the final two innings, striking out one and allowing one run on two hits.
Lauren Opfer pitched the complete game for Washington against Webster Groves. In four innings, she allowed one unearned run on one hit and struck out five.
“She leads our team right now with a 0.84 ERA,” Young said. “Her being a lefty really throws people off. She’s put a lot of work in this summer and is really coming into her own.”
The Lady Jays rapped out another 11 hits in the second contest.
Maddie Guevara led the Washington hitters on the day with five hits between the two games. She singled five times, stole two bases, scored six runs and drove in three.
Brown doubled twice, singled, scored twice and drove in four.
Loren Thurmon singled three times, scored twice and drove in two.
Elizabeth Reed homered, singled, stole a base, scored three times and drove in three runs.
Ella Lause doubled, singled, walked, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in a run.
Grace Molitor singled twice, walked and drove in three.
Monzyk singled twice, walked, stole two bases, scored four times and drove in one.
Kendall Nix singled twice, walked, stole twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Myla Inman doubled and drove in two.
Kelsie Holtmeyer singled and scored.
Emily Bruckerhoff walked twice, stole a base and scored twice.
The tournament concludes Wednesday.
