Everything was coming up Blue Jays in Pacific Tuesday.
Washington swept both the boys and girls competitions at the event with 107 team points on the boys side and 95 points for the girls.
“It was awesome just to be on the track again after missing last season,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “Having a season start in such a positive manner was just a bonus.”
Pacific finished second in both competitions with 85 points for the girls and 69 for the boys.
St. Francis Borgia Regional placed third in the boys standings with 36 points, followed by New Haven with 32.
New Haven finished third in the girls events with 70 points. Borgia’s Lady Knights posted 28 points.
Heights and distances for field events were recorded using the metric system for this meet. MSHSAA is converting to the metric system this season.
Listed below are the top three finishers for each event.
Boys
• 100-meter dash — Borgia’s Sam Schmidt (11.03), Washington’s Timmy Boehlein (11.55) and Pacific’s Christian Sparks (11.99).
Schmidt’s effort in the 100-meter dash set a new school record for the Knights in the event.
“Sam qualified for state in the 200 as a sophomore and really worked hard during the offseason during his junior and senior years,” Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas said. “It will be interesting to see what he can run when the weather warms up.”
• 200-meter dash — Schmidt (22.54), Boehlein (23.56) and Sparks (24.25).
• 400-meter dash — Washington’s Conner Maher (52.63), Washington’s Kaleb Briggs (54.69) and Pacific’s Vincent Hoffman (54.72).
• 800-meter run — New Haven’s Logan Williams (2:14.67), Pacific’s Collin Haley (2:18.66) and Washington’s Micah Gargrave (2:21.39).
• 1,600-meter run — Washington’s Ethan Bliss (5:11.96), Haley (5:16.41) and Washington’s Sean Barry (5:23.00).
• 110-meter high hurdles — Pacific’s Sach Wolf (16.15), Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann (17.52) and Washington’s Hayden Thiemann (17.62).
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Thiemann (43.68) and Zeltmann (46.41).
• 400-meter relay — Borgia (51.23).
• 1,600-meter relay — Washington (3:50.03), Washington (4:00.27) and New Haven (4:07.45).
• 3,200-meter relay — Washington (9:58.41), New Haven (10:02.08) and Washington (10:03.43).
• Shot put — Washington’s Kaleb Burr (13.12), Washington’s Isaac Burr (11.17) and Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff (10.37).
• Discus — Kaleb Burr (32.01), Pacific’s Chase Krug (29.33) and Knaff (25.45).
• High jump — New Haven’s John Liggett (1.67), Washington’s Clyde Hendrix (1.62) and Washington’s Travis Bieg (1.57).
• Long jump — Sparks (5.78), Boehlein (5.3) and Wolf (5.04).
• Triple jump — Maher (11.8), Washington’s Adyn Kleinheider (10.96) and Briggs (35-7.5).
• Pole vault — Bieg (3.5), Pacific’s Stephen Hoerchler (2.59) and Pacific’s Izach Reeder (2.43).
• Javelin — Pacific’s Colton Thompson (36.79), Hendrix (34.29) and Washington’s Sam Rost (30.99).
Girls
• 100-meter dash — Pacific’s Aaliyah Haddox (13.3), Borgia’s Audrey Richardson (13.66) and Washington’s Maddie Guevara (14.49).
• 200-meter dash — Pacific’s Ilexia Wallace (30.05), Washington’s Meredith Duncan (30.61) and Pacific’s Ella Murphy (30.95).
• 400-meter dash — Pacific’s Aleyna Daniel (1:08.97), Meredith Duncan (1:10.51) and Murphy (1:12.91).
• 800-meter run — New Haven’s Emma McIntyre (2:40.4), Pacific’s Katie Prada (2:46.85) and Washington’s Emma Duncan (2:50.53).
• 1,600-meter run — McIntyre (5:52), Washington’s Leah Wheeler (6:13.19) and Pacific’s Jenna Anding (6:25.86).
• 3,200-meter run — Washington’s Mia Reed (12:19.62), Washington’s Julia Donnelly (12:34.03) and New Haven’s Caroline Otten (14.49.4).
• 100-meter high hurdles — Pacific’s Alexis Lay (16.12), Washington’s Ingrid Figas (16.26) and Washington’s Kelsee Crego (18.35).
• 300-meter low hurdles — Lay (49.36), Figas (49.62) and Washington’s Ella Kroeter (54.22).
• 400-meter relay — Pacific (55.14), New Haven (58.23) and Borgia (1:01.95).
• 800-meter relay — Pacific (1:56.9), Washington (2:02.43) and New Haven (2:03.83).
• 1,600-meter relay — Pacific (4:52.33), Washington (4:55.55) and Washington (4:56.46).
• 3,200-meter relay — Washington (11:17.46), Pacific (11:24.56) and Washington (11:29.37).
• Shot put — New Haven’s Ellie Westermeyer (9.2), New Haven’s Lexi Feldmann (8.94) and Guevara (8.52).
• Discus — Westermeyer (27.02), Borgia’s Elizabeth Sinnott (26.93) and Washington’s Kaitlyn Frankenberg (25.7).
• High jump — Washington’s Avery Johnson (1.42) and New Haven’s Alaina Scott (1.42).
• Long jump — Figas (4.43), Borgia’s Lauren Hellebusch (4.14) and Lay (4.12).
• Triple jump — Pacific’s Emma Parry (9.61), Johnson (9.03) and Kroeter (8.98).
• Pole vault — New Haven’s Grace Faris (2.59), Scott (2.28) and Borgia’s Natalie Guehne (2.28).
• Javelin — Guevara (25.28), New Haven’s Elizabeth Luecke (22.45) and Frankenberg (20.43).
There were no entries in the boys 3,200-meter run.
Washington entered a boys 800-meter relay team but did not record a complete time. There were no other entries for that event.
Additional Comments
The event offered the schools the first time to get in a live meet in two years after COVID-19 halted the spring season in 2020.
“Overall I was pleased with how we competed at Pacific,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “We use the first few meets to work on our conditioning and experiment with potential events for our athletes. With that in mind, I feel that all our kids worked hard, and their effort is definitely praiseworthy.”
As a result of not having a 2020 season, schools have two full classes this year that are new to high school track — both the freshmen and the sophomores.
“Solid first meet for Borgia,” Figas said. “Most of our athletes were competing in their first high school track meet, so some mistakes with regards to pacing, handoffs and approaches were bound to happen. That being said, we had quite a few good performances.”
Olszowka said Washington’s team leaders put the program in the right position for a strong start to the season.
“I believe that the biggest key to our success was due to the leadership of the upperclassman,” Olszowka said. “Our practices have been awesome and our leadership has been top notch leading the way. When the younger kids SEE hard work out of the people above them they come to believe that it is just normal. So far this season our work ethic and attitudes have been amazing. And it shows in the results.”
The distance running program is always a staple for New Haven.
“Senior distance runner Emma McIntyre had a very strong first meet anchoring our 3,200-meter relay and winning both the 1,600 and 800,” Tucker said. “We had several (personal records) in field events, and these performances are where we scored the bulk of our points. Junior distance runner Logan Williams also had a strong meet winning the 800 and anchoring our 3,200- and 1,600-meter relays.”
Figas said he liked what he saw from his distance runners as well.
“Solid running all around by our distance squad,” Figas said. “The tough part here is learning when to push. A few of ours went out too hard and learned a lesson. These are hard but effective lessons that need to be learned. Very impressed with Mia Jacobsen. We don’t get many athletes who don’t run cross country who give distance a go in track, but she has done great. She ran a great 1,600 and then found out that you race to the very end of an 800.”
Washington put its distance runners in a position to compete even amongst themselves in the 3,200-meter relay by dividing into multiple teams.
“All of our kids in the 3,200-meter relay had their best starting 800-meter time of the year,” Olszowka said. “The distance crew also recorded major PRs in the 1600-meter run. Leah (Wheeler), McKenna (Deckelman), and Zoey (Ziegler) all three ran new PRs that added together registered over two minutes in total improvement. We also had two very strong starts from newcomers Sean (Barry) and Keith (Althen).”
Borgia Football Head Coach Dale Gildehaus is helping coach the throwers this season.
“Our throwing squad did very nicely,” Figas said. “Again, we have a very young group. Coach Gildehaus tells me he sees improvement every day, so it will be fun to watch this group as the season continues. It was nice to see Elizabeth Sinnott take second in the discus.”
Washington brought a mix of newcomers and experience in the jumping and sprinting events.
“Or triple jumpers were going from a short approach and had a great day,” Olszowka said. “This was Conner (Maher)’s first time triple jumping. Briggs picked up right where he left off last year and both Avery (Johnson) and Ella were very close to their PR’s. Travis (Bieg) And Ella (Kroeter) had a great start in the vault. Travis is already in late season form.”
Figas’ squad features some newcomers in the sprinting events as well.
“(There were) lots of nerves on the girls side before the race,” Figas said. “Andrea Kimminau picked up right where she left off in the hurdles in 2019. For a technical race, missing a season didn’t do anyone any favors, so it was good to see her back at the same level. Newcomers Lauren Hellebusch and Bella Bolzenius competed well in the sprints, and Lauren got a nice second-place finish in the long jump. Audrey Richardson joined us from the soccer team and ran a great race to finish second in the 100.”
Richardson competed with the Lady Knights soccer team against Union that same day.