Washington is in position to control its own fate in the GAC Central volleyball race.
The Lady Jays (9-11-1, 5-2) defeated Wentzville Liberty (6-5, 4-4) in three sets Tuesday, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20, and Ft. Zumwalt East (2-9, 0-7) Thursday, 25-18, 25-19, 25-14.
The Lady Jays are a half game behind Ft. Zumwalt South (6-2) in the league standings and the league title may come down to the Oct. 20 meeting between the two teams. Francis Howell North (4-3) is just a half game behind Washington.
Liberty
Washington had a shorter night compared to its previous meeting with the Lady Eagles.
“Last time we played them we won in five sets, so we were looking forward to seeing them again,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Meyer said. “Serving and passing contributed to our success. Sophie Nieder and Jackie Oetterer both had two aces in the match.”
Josie Obermark served two aces as well. Abby Redd served one.
Hallie Giesike had a game high of nine kills and recorded one block.
Sophie Howell notched seven kills.
Redd added five kills and two blocks.
Emma Duncan posted four kills and one block.
Oetterer led in assists with 23 and made three kills.
Madi Ridder turned in three kills and one block.
Ingrid Figas recorded one kill.
Morgan Gratza passed out three assists and Josie Collier made two assists.
Gratza led in digs with 22.
Oetterer and Collier each recorded 10 digs.
Other dig totals included Obermark (seven), Nieder (seven), Howell (six), Redd (six), Figas (two), Ridder (two) and Giesike (one).
Zumwalt East
Redd was the kills leader with seven, adding one block.
Howell turned in six kills and one block.
Figas notched five kills and one block.
Giesike finished with four kills, one block and one assist.
Jessie Tovo recorded four kills.
Duncan and Oetterer both made two kills. Oetterer added 28 assists.
Ridder, Obermark and Collier made one kill apiece.
Gratza made three assists and 20 digs.
Other dig totals included Obermark (six), Collier (five), Oetterer (five), Nieder (three), Redd (three), Tovo (two), Giesike (two), Howell (one) and Figas (one).
Washington hosts Sullivan Monday in a nonleague matchup at 6 p.m.