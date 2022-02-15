Late free throws allowed the Washington basketball Blue Jays to secure a win in Warren County Tuesday.
The Blue Jays (10-12) held off a late push from Warrenton (3-18) for a 68-64 victory.
Washington trailed, 17-15, after one quarter, but both teams came out the gate red hot.
“The first five shots of the game were all three-pointers and all of them were made,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said.
The Blue Jays ended the first half ahead, 33-31. Washington stretched the lead to nine, 50-41, at the end of the third period.
Washington’s lead reached as high as 14 points before the Warriors whittled it down to a one-point game in the final moments.
Sam Paule, who led the Blue Jays with 21 points on the night, hit two free throws to stretch the Washington lead to three.
After a defensive stop, Warrenton fouled Chase Merryman, sending him to the line for another free throw to make it a two possession game and seal the win.
Merryman, who finished the game with 15 points, was 8-10 from the free-throw line, all in the fourth quarter.
“If he doesn’t hit those free throws, we maybe don’t win the game,” Young said.
Paule connected for five triples in the game.
“Sam Paule was on fire,” Young said. “He’s just been lights out lately.”
Adyn Kleinheider also hit double figures for the Blue Jays with 13 points.
Todd Bobo contributed eight points, Kaner Young six and Mark Hensley four.
Dylan Bartlett rounded out the Washington scoresheet with one point.
“Dylan got some good minutes for us off the bench,” Grant Young said. “He did a great job taking care of the ball in the fourth quarter.”
Joe Goldsmith’s 26 points were tops for the Warriors.
Other scorers included Issiah Jones (14 points), Troy Anderson (10), Kolby Meine (nine), Joseph Evans (four) and Maison Rader (one).
Washington is home Friday for a final showdown with 6-10 Butler recruit Connor Turnbull and the Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers at 7 p.m. in the back half of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader.