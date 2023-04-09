Washington baseball opened its conference schedule with a doozy of a win.
The Blue Jays (7-3, 1-0) went on the road to knock off the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 5 second-ranked state team, Ft. Zumwalt East (7-2, 0-1), 9-1.
Washington ace Grant Trentmann shut down the Lions for five innings with 11 strikeouts while allowing two hits and two walks.
“He had great command of his slider and curveball,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “He was missing the location on some of his fastballs, but having both those off-speed pitches working really helped out.”
The Washington bats did their part with a two-run first inning that gave Trentmann all the run support he would need.
The Blue Jays didn’t stop there, however, tacking on four runs in the third inning, one in the fourth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The Lions managed one lone run in the bottom of the seventh.
Gavin Matchell pitched the final two innings for the Blue Jays, striking out two while giving up the run on one hit and two walks.
Sam Paule, Aden Pecka, Jacob Weidle and Ryan Weidle recorded two hits apiece.
Paule, Weston Meyer and Ethan Stellhorn each drove one over the fence for a home run.
“The big fly was working offensively and it was good to jump on them early and go from there,” Gough said. “I think we had four or five guys have two hits. The sticks came to life for sure on that day and I’m really happy for our kids producing.”
Hanon Jarvis, Jacob Weidle, Ryan Weidle and Paule each ripped a double.
Hayden Burns, Jacob Weidle and Ryan Weidle all singled once.
Stellhorn drew two walks.
Jacob Weidle, Paule and Stellhorn scored two runs apiece.
Pecka, Jarvis and Meyer each crossed the plate once.
Jarvis drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Jacob Weidle, Ryan Weidle, Burns, Meyer and Stellhorn ended with one RBI apiece.
Lukas McGill took the loss on the mound for the Lions. He tossed three innings and allowed seven runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out six.
Evan Hickman pitched the final four innings, allowing one run on five hits and one walk.
The Lions’ three hits included doubles from Gavin King and Brendan Pyle and a single from Maverick Shultz.
The teams played again Wednesday in Washington as the Blue Jays completed the sweep. Washington remained home Friday to host the Class 6 top-ranked team, Ft. Zumwalt West, in a 10 a.m. and noon doubleheader.