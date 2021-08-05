Post 218 took the decisive advantage in the senior legion baseball state tournament Friday.
Washington (21-12) held off a late surge from Oak Grove Post 379 (26-9) that afternoon in Sedalia for an 8-5 victory in the winners’ bracket final.
Post 218 scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, tacking on two more in the third and three in the fourth to build an 8-0 advantage.
“After scoring 22 runs in game one, it would be possible to let your guard down, but the guys put up a crooked number in the first inning, and we were on our way,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Gavin Matchell continued his hot bat, putting up three hits and three RBIs. He’s a tough competitor and likes those situations.”
Oak Grove rallied for three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Blake Whitlock pitched 4.2 innings, striking out three and earning the win. He allowed three runs on four hits and four walks.
“Blake Whitlock got the start in our winners’ bracket game and pitched fantastic,” Getsee said. “He made pitches when he had to, got out of a couple of jams and did everything our coaching staff asked of him.”
Calvin Straatmann threw 1.1 innings, striking out one and allowing two runs on four hits.
Morgan Copeland recorded the save with a one-two-three seventh inning, getting two ground outs and a fly out.
Matchell powered Post 218 at the plate with three doubles, three RBIs and a run scored.
Sam Turilli singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Whitlock singled twice and drove in a run.
Zac Coulter tripled, scored and drove in two.
Dane Eckhoff doubled, walked twice and scored three times.
Louis Paule singled, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Cody Vondera added a single and put down a sacrifice bunt.
Sam Paule drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
For Post 379, Shayton Wright pitched 3.1 innings, allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks.
Dalton Chaney threw 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out one and allowing two hits and one walk.
Oak Grove put together eight hits, all singles.
Two hits apiece came from Haiden Armstrong and Cole Chaney. Wright, Brody Armstrong, Dalton Chaney and Bryce Smith each batted safely once.
Xavier Hernandez scored two runs. Haiden Armstrong, Wright and Smith each scored once.
Haiden Armstrong, Wright, Brody Armstrong and Dalton Chaney drove in one run apiece.
Walks were issued to Haiden Armstrong, Wright, Smith and Hernandez.
Dalton Chaney and Hernandez were both hit by a pitch.
Haiden Armstrong and Cole Chaney each stole a base.
Following the loss, Oak Grove rebounded to defeat Cape Girardeau Post 63, 19-9, in the losers’ bracket final Friday night.
Post 218 again topped Oak Grove in the championship round Saturday, 10-4.