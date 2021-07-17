Bring on the championship meet.
The Washington Swim Team Stingrays completed a 4-1 regular season Monday with a 294-223 victory at Oaks Landing near Fenton.
“The Stingrays had a great meet,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “The spectators were as wet as the swimmers at one point as we had quite a downpour in the middle of the evening, but we all persevered, being rewarded with a beautiful rainbow.”
Washington goes to the Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division championship Saturday in Pacific.
“We are excited to go back to Pacific,” Moreland said. It’s a great chance to see how the summer’s hard work all pays off. The swimmers have continued to improve as the weeks have progressed, and now they get a chance to show everyone how much. I look forward to great races and great competition from our conference partners.”
The Stingrays went undefeated against other Spitz Division teams this season. The lone loss was to JCC-Creve Coeur in a crossover meet.
Moreland said Washington’s swimmers built up quite a bit of confidence Monday.
“The Oaks Landing pool is only 22 yards long, so the older swimmers love turning in what appear to be career-best times, and the young ones feel like they can sprint the entire way and not get tired,” Moreland said. “It’s a great morale booster for the team.”
The meet opened with individual medley races, and Washington’s winner was Zachary Posinski.
Stingrays finishing second were Amelia Heimos, Grayson Swederska and Donovan McKenzie.
Third-place Washington swimmers were Megan James and Hunter Mohart.
In freestyle races, Washington’s winning swimmers were Josephine Sullivan, Andres Ayala Hernandez, Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Martha Etter, Brooke Schoonover, Dayton Griesheimer, Roman Gaugh, Ava Mohart and Gabe Rio.
In the breaststroke event, Washington winners were Riley Simpson, Brody Zick, Hadley Zick, Michael Sullivan, Martha Etter, Brooke Schoonover, Sophia Sullentrup, Ava Kauffeld and Gabe Rio.
In the freestyle relay event, Washington’s winning teams were:
• The girls 6-under team of Josephine Sullivan, Gretchen Wells, Riley Simpson and Arabella Mohart.
• The boys 6-under team of Brody Zick, Jackson Zuroweste, Emmitt Searcy and Andres Ayala Hernandez.
• The girls 7-8 team of Julia Searcy, Lily Knighton, Hadley Zick and Amelia Ayala Hernandez.
• The boys 7-8 team of Brenden Schoonover, Abel Mathes, Nikola Josipovic and Michael Sullivan.
• The girls 11-12 team of Brooke Schoonover, Olivia Mahon, Elana Carrier and Alessandra Ayala Hernandez.
• The girls 13-14 team of Isabella Richardson, Dayton Griesheimer, Mia Klak and Mia Mahon.
• The girls 15-over team of Aubrie Moreland, Ellie Williams, Brianna Brown and Elizabeth Simily.
• The boys 15-over team of Zachary Posinski, Ryan Kluesner, Aaron Brinkmann and Gabe Rio.
Shifting to the backstroke Washington’s winning swimmers were Andres Ayala Hernandez, Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Claire Maune, Brooke Schoonover, Dayton Griesheimer, Donovan McKenzie, Zoey Ziegler and Ryan Kluesner.
In the butterfly races, Stingrays claiming first place were Andres Ayala Hernandez, Ryan Halmich, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Mia Mahon, Roman Gaugh, Ava Mohart and Gabe Rio.
The meet concluded with medley relay races. Washington’s winning teams were:
• The girls 8-under team of Adele Helfrich, Hadley Zick, Amelia Ayala Hernandez and Julia Searcy.
• The boys 7-8 team of Brenden Schoonover, Michael Sullivan, Ryan Halmich and Andres Ayala Hernandez.
• The girls 11-12 team of Brooke Schoonover, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Elana Carrier and Olivia Mahon.
• The girls 13-14 team of Dayton Griesheimer, Sophia Sullentrup, Mia Mahon and Mia Klak.
• The girls 15-over team of Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Ava Mohart and Abby Loesing.
• The boys 15-over team of Zachary Posinski, Aaron Brinkmann, Gabe Rio and Ryan Kluesner.