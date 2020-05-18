It’s happening.
Washington Post 218 has named its rosters and has a schedule set for May.
Now, it’s nearly time to play ball.
The Post 218 squads have been practicing to build up strength and throwing arms following the COVID-19 pandemic layoff. Tryouts were held at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field last Friday and Saturday.
Kent Getsee, the overall program manager, said numbers were good for the tryouts and the programs worked to practice social distancing requirements.
All three Washington teams will be playing at home next week.
The AAA (17-18) team opens the season Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. home game against the Gamers, a club team.
The Post 218 A (15-Under) team plays Wednesday, May 20, also against the Gamers. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
The Post 218 AA (16-Under) team hosts the annual Washington Memorial Day Weekend Tournament, an eight-team event, starting Thursday.
AAA Team
Getsee moves up to lead the AAA squad this year. He’s managed the Post 218 Junior teams in recent years and twice has won regional titles. Getsee takes over for the retired Mike Gardner.
In 2019, Post 218 went 35-7, finishing third in the Senior Legion State Tournament.
Coaches include Phillip Kleekamp and Rick Aholt.
Players returning from last year’s Senior Legion team are Bryce Mayer, Levi Weber, Josh Garbs, Jack Czeschin, Brandon Stahlman and Joe Hackmann.
Most of the players were on last year’s Post 218 Junior Legion team, which finished second in the state tournament.
Moving up from that squad are Brayden Mayer, Sam Heggemann, Zac Coulter, Ethan Mort, Louis Paule, Caleb Kleekamp, Sam Glosemeyer, Jack Lackman, Tristan Molitor and Calvin Straatmann.
Two new players are Cody Tuepker and Blain Tuepker.
AA Team
Todd Kleekamp, a longtime coach, becomes manager of the Washington Post 218 AA team this summer. He has Eric Voelkerding, Martin Eckhoff and Danny Taylor as his assistant coaches. All four played for Post 218.
Returning from last year’s Post 218 Junior Legion team are Tyler Stieffermann, Gavin Mueller, Logan Dieckman and Gavin Matchell. Matchell was double-rostered with the Junior and Freshman teams last year.
Players moving up from last year’s Post 218 Freshman roster are Owen Struckhoff, Wyatt Sneed, Jacob Baldwin, Ethan Etter, Luke Kleekamp, Cody Vondera, Mitchell Meyer, Lucas Newhouse and Morgan Copeland.
New to the program are Dane Eckhoff, Max Meyers and Blake Whitlock.
A Team
Joe Kopmann returns as the A team manager. He led Post 218 to Legion state championships at the level in 2016 and 2017.
Assisting Kopmann are his son, Jack Kopmann, along with Phil Mallinckrodt, Bryan Seitter and Mike Straatmann.
Returning players this summer are Zach Mort, Drew Bunge, Aden Pecka, Kabren Koelling and Weston Meyer.
Newcomers to the program are Justin Mort, Peyton Straatmann, Devon Deckelman, Casey Olszowka, Noah Hendrickson, Luke Kopmann, Ryan Weidle, Grant Trentmann, Jacob Weidle, Sam Paule, Tanner McPherson and Ian Junkin.
Information about the Washington teams can be found at post218baseball.com.