The Lady Jays rule the roost and the Lady Bulldogs sit atop the pile in girls wrestling.
Both Washington and St. Clair captured district championships Saturday in the sport’s first season with two separate classes.
Washington captured the Class 2 District 1 title at Northwest Cedar Hill with 156.5 team points. Marquette was the runner-up with 143.5 points.
St. Clair won the Class 1 District 1 title on its home mats with 149 points. Ste. Genevieve ranked second with 103 points. Sullivan was third with 100 points. Union ranked eighth in that district (71 points), Owensville ninth (54), Pacific 10th (52), St. Francis Borgia 21st (22) and St. James 27th (four).
St. Clair had eight wrestlers qualify for the Class 1 state tournament while Washington qualified seven wrestlers for the Class 2 event. Also in Class 1, Union has three state qualifiers, Pacific two and Borgia has its first ever state qualifier from the girls wrestling program. Sullivan will send four wrestlers to the Class 1 event and Owensville will send two.
Individual district champions included Washington’s Julia Donnelly (110 pounds) and Kendra Bliss (125), Pacific’s Zoe Fisher (120) and Dani Gullet (145), Union’s Brianna Keiser (115), Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson (140) and Owensville’s Bailee Dare (170).
Those qualifying for state include:
- St. Clair – Janessa Avila (105), Lindsay Rampani (120), Audrey DeClue (130), Jossie Hopkins (135), Hannah Thacker (145), Molly Brown (155), Kaitlynn Van De Wile (170) and Cheyannah Rincon Campos (235).
- Washington – Nina Zimmermann (105), Donnelly (110), Ava Griffey (120), Bliss (125), Annelise Obermark (135), Kristin Sprung (145) and Maggie Ortmann (155).
- Sullivan – Jade Studdard (130), Richardson (140), Ruby Daily (170) and Reya Bristow (235).
- Union – Lillie Zimmermann (105), Keiser (115) and Gracie Straatmann (140).
- Pacific – Fisher (120) and Gullet (145).
- Owensville – Dare (170) and Kelby Schoenfeld (190).
- Borgia – Aine Callahan (125).
Check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the tournaments.
