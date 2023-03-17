The Lady Jays will go for four championships in a row at the Warrenton Girls Soccer Classic to start the spring season.
Washington has won the last three renditions of the event in 2019, 2021 and 2022. No tournament was held in 2020 due to the spring season being canceled over COVID-19 precautions.
The event features six teams, though each team will play only three predetermined opponents rather than working their way through a bracket or pools.
St. Clair’s Lady Bulldogs will be among the teams trying to knock the Lady Jays from their perch atop the tournament this year.
Sullivan, Warrenton, Fulton and the St. Louis Patriettes homeschool team are also scheduled to compete.
The two-day tournament will see each team play once Friday on St. Patrick’s Day and twice Saturday.
Play begins Friday with Washington playing Fulton at 3 p.m.
St. Clair and Sullivan will then have a Four Rivers Conference preview at 5 p.m.
Warrenton takes on the Patriettes at 7 p.m. to close out the first day.
Washington and Warrenton have the early start Saturday at 9 a.m.
Sullivan then plays the Patriettes at 1 p.m.
Washington and St. Clair clash at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Sullivan plays Fulton at 3 p.m.
St. Clair plays its last game of the tournament at 5 p.m. against the Patriettes.
Warrenton plays Fulton in the final contest at 7 p.m.
There will be no overtimes at the tournament. A tie at the end of regulation results in a draw.
A champion for the tournament will be determined based off win-loss record with head-to-head result as the chief tiebreaking criteria followed by goal differential and total goals.