For two innings, the Washington Post 218 AA baseball team was even with Elsberry.
But that’s when things changed.
Washington scored six runs in the bottom of the third, breaking a 1-1 tie. Post 218 tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth and the 9-1 score held up the rest of the game.
“We had a really slow start,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “We had some baserunning mistakes and fielding errors that allowed them to stay in the game. The third inning was huge for us. Logan Dieckman had a big squeeze play that plated two and got a rally going.”
Washington improved to 14-2-2 on the season with the victory.
Washington managed nine hits to four for Elsberry. Both teams had adventures in the field. The teams split the game’s eight physical errors and made several more mental mistakes.
Still, Washington’s pitchers showed economy in the number of pitches thrown. Dane Eckhoff started and went six innings for the win. He needed 54 pitches to get through his stint, allowing an unearned run on three hits and one walk. He struck out three.
“Dane Eckhoff went six innings while only throwing 54 pitches,” Kleekamp said. “Dane was getting ahead early in counts. We couldn’t ask for a better start from Dane.”
Max Meyers moved in from center field to throw the seventh and he needed 10 pitches to get through the inning. Elsberry managed one hit in that frame.
Meyers also drew praise for his work at the plate. He had two hits, including a double. He scored twice and walked once.
“Max Meyers has been really productive in the leadoff spot,” Kleekamp said. “He’s been taking a lot of walks and has had a hot bat as of recently.”
Luke Kleekamp and Cody Vondera also had two hits apiece. Kleekamp doubled.
Eckhoff, Gavin Matchell and Dieckman singled.
Washington had three additional walks. Eckhoff, Matchell and Owen Struckhoff each drew one walk.
Blake Whitlock was hit by a pitch.
Dieckman sacrificed and stole a base. Lucas Newhouse and Whitlock also stole bases.
Matchell and Dieckman also scored twice. Whitlock, Newhouse and Wyatt Sneed scored once.
Dieckman had two RBIs while Eckhoff, Kleekamp, Vondera and Newhouse drove in one run apiece.