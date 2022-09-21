At the halfway point of GAC Central play, the Washington softball Lady Jays are still perfect against conference opponents.
Washington (21-2, 5-0) extended its league lead Monday with a 13-0 victory at Holt (1-16, 0-5).
It was the second meeting between the teams following an 18-1 Washington win at Lakeview Park Aug. 30.
Lauren Opfer struck out eight batters across six innings while shutting out the Lady Indians. She allowed four hits and five walks.
“She’s been doing great,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “The 1-2 punch of (Taylor) Brown and Opfer have been great down the stretch. Those two in the circle and our defense have wreaked havoc on a lot of teams in the St. Louis area we’ve played.”
Many of the Washington runs came late as the Lady Jays picked up one run in the first, but then didn’t score again until adding two runs in the top of the fifth.
A 10-run outburst in the sixth inning ended the contest.
Brown and Christine Gerling led the hit parade with four knocks apiece. The Lady Jays totaled 15 hits in the contest.
Brown bashed two home runs, stole a base, scored twice and ended with seven runs batted in.
Gerling singled four times, stole two bases and scored once.
Loren Thurmon singled three times, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Maddie Guevara singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two. Ella Lause doubled and scored.
Lacy Monzyk singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored three times and drove in a run.
Emily Bruckerhoff was credited with one RBI.
Grace Molitor walked twice and scored once.
Elizabeth Reed walked and scored.
Holt’s four hits were a double by Alli Tudor and singles by Maddie Duerbeck, Aubrey Maschmidt and Tudor.
Duerbeck pitched five innings, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) on 12 hits and four walks with one strikeout.
Abby Claus pitched the final inning, surrendering two runs (one earned) on three hits.
Washington plays another league contest Tuesday at Wentzville Liberty at 4:30 p.m.
