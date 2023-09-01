A bomb threat has prompted scheduling changes at a softball tournament involving Washington High School Friday.
A bomb threat has prompted scheduling changes at a softball tournament involving Washington High School Friday.
The threat occurred at Francis Howell High School, where the Lady Jays played a top Oklahoma school, Owasso, early Friday afternoon.
The Lady Jays played Owasso to a 1-1 tie when the game reached its time limit and were scheduled to also play Lafayette (Wildwood) that same day.
Washington's second game, with Lafayette, will now be rescheduled for a later date.
Game play at the tournament is slated to resume at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday's games at the tournament will go on as scheduled.
