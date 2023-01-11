Gaining an advantage in the second half, the Washington girls basketball Lady Jays captured the consolation title at the Lutheran South Tournament Saturday.
Gaining an advantage in the second half, the Washington girls basketball Lady Jays captured the consolation title at the Lutheran South Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Jays (7-4) defeated Webster Groves (2-9), 50-42.
“It definitely was a hard-fought game all game long,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “The girls from both teams just competed at a very high level today.”
The teams were tied through one quarter, 13-13, and at the half, 26-26, as neither team was able to break away.
Washington scored the first six points of the third quarter and that was just enough to help the Lady Jays hold a 39-35 advantage through three quarters.
The Stateswomen started the fourth quarter with a run and cut the gap to 39-38.
A three-point basket by all-tournament team selection Olivia Reed pushed the Washington advantage back to four points midway through the fourth quarter and Washington was able to finish off the win.
“She was rushing a little too much in the first half,” Meyer said. “We talked at half and she did a great job settling in and taking care of the ball after that.”
Washington hit enough free throws down the stretch to seal the victory, but Meyer said that was a trouble area for his team as it went 11-24 from the stripe.
“Our girls competed hard in the first quarter and the second half,” Meyer said. “They finished the game and hit some key free throws. I know we missed some, but we hit them when we had to and got some defensive stops there at the end.”
The Lady Jays knocked down three three-point baskets, two from Olivia Reed.
Reed paced the Lady Jays in scoring with 14 points. She also had four rebounds three assists and three steals.
Cierra Murrell logged a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She also had one assist and one steal.
Gabby Lindemann also scored 10 points with seven rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Elizabeth Reed closed with eight points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Kendall Nix ended with seven points, two assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Karisa Latcher added a point, an assist, a rebound and a steal.
Sydney Harbath posted one assist, one rebound and one steal.
Kelsey Brueggemann pulled down a rebound.
“We ran some sets today really well,” Meyer said. “Against their zone, we executed. Against their man, coming out of timeouts, the girls ran some stuff well. Once we kept our composure and kept it under control, the girls settled down and ran a really good offense to get us some easier shots.”
Webster Groves was led by Ainsley Kniker, who was named to the all-tournament team. She recorded a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal. Kniker went 8-10 from the free-throw line.
Ellie Heimann scored 12 points on four three-point baskets. She also had three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
“You’ve got to hand it to Webster Groves,” Meyer said. “They did outstanding. Heimann shot the ball real well. Kniker took the ball to the rack and was nearly perfect at the free-throw line. Hat’s off to them. They competed hard.”
Addison Simpson added eight points, four steals and an assist.
Lauren Rosales logged four points, six assists and two rebounds.
Sam Murdock closed with three points, five rebounds and an assist.
Anna Pierce scored one points with a rebound.
Ava Vanacek pulled down three rebounds.
Webster Groves went 11-18 from the free-throw line and hit five three-point shots.
“In any tournament, you always want to win two games,” Meyer said. “We were playing for something today. The girls came out and did an excellent job today and we were able to win the consolation in my first girls tournament. It was very exciting and I’m proud of how hard they worked.”
