Completing a doubleheader sweep, the Washington Post 218 A baseball team shut out the Union 15A program Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 10-0.
Washington (12-7) played both games on the night, taking on Union’s 14A team in the opener and finishing with the win over Union 15A (3-6).
Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said his team’s bats are starting to get going. Union outscored the two Union teams by a 27-1 margin on the night.
“Multiple guys had multiple hits,” Kopmann said. “We’ve got lots of guys starting to come around offensively and it looks awesome. We had hits up and down the lineup and many of those were line drives.”
Washington needed three innings to break the tie, pushing two runs across in the bottom of the third.
That seemed to open the flood gates. Post 218 added five runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and a final run in the sixth.
That ended it on the run rule.
Washington outhit Union, 14-3. Union made two errors to Washington’s one.
Ian Junkin started for Washington and pitched five innings, allowing three hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out six.
“Ian got the win and pitched well,” Kopmann said. “We had to remove him due to the pitch count.”
Justin Mort finished the game, allowing a pair of walks in the top of the sixth.
For Union, Hayden Burke started and went 3.1 innings for the decision. He allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Luke Koch pitched the final two frames, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Sam Paule paced the Washington attack with four hits, including a triple.
Kabren Koelling ended with two hits, including a double. Grant Trentmann singled twice.
Aden Pecka, Drew Bunge, Tanner McPherson, Luke Kopmann, Junkin and Justin Mort singled.
Pecka, Koelling and Junkin drew walks. McPherson was hit by a pitch.
Weston Meyer contributed a sacrifice.
Paule stole a pair of bases and Pecka had one steal.
Koelling, Paule, Trentmann and Zach Mort scored two runs apiece. Pecka and Ryan Weidle each scored once.
Pecka, Paule and Bunge drove in two runs apiece. Koelling and Justin Mort each had one RBI.
Union’s hits were singles by Cooper Bailey, Jake Russell and Kaden Patient.
Koch walked twice. Will Mentz, Jayden Overschmidt and Liam Chandler each walked once.
Conner Borgmann was hit by pitches twice.
Koch and Mentz stole bases.
Washington will visit Elsberry Saturday for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.
Post 218 then hosts Kirkwood Monday at 6 p.m. Belleville, Ill., visits Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Union returns to action Saturday at New Haven. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
The Union 15A team plays Rhineland in Hermann next Wednesday, June 24, at 6 p.m.