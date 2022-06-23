Taking advantage of an early surge, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team picked up a 5-3 win over Palos Park, Illinois, Post 1993 Saturday in the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational quarterfinals.
Post 218 (12-3-1), the fourth seed, scored three times in the top of the first on a Hanon Jarvis home run.
Palos Park scored once in the bottom of the second. In the third, Washington added two runs and Palos Park scored once.
Post 1993 added its final run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Each side had six hits. Washington made four errors to one for Palos Park.
“Just about everyone in the lineup did something at the plate to help our cause,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “The hits were spread out and with some well done sacrifices we kept the pressure on them.”
Sam Turilli got the start and went four innings for the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and one hit batter. Turilli fanned four.
“Sam Turilli started and kept a very good hitting team off the board for the most part,” Getsee said. “We had a couple of miscues behind him that cost him pitches and pushed him off the mound earlier than we had hoped. Sam has some great velocity and off-speed stuff to keep them off balance when he’s out there.”
Weston Meyer pitched the final three innings for a save, allowing an unearned run on one hit. He fanned one.
“Weston Meyer picked a great time to come up clutch,” Getsee said. “He pitched the final three frames. We shored up the defense behind him and held on for the victory.”
Jarvis had the big hit with a home run. It was the game’s lone extra-base hit.
“Offensively, Hanon Jarvis provided the big blow, a three-run shot in the top of the first to rock Palos City on their heels,” Getsee said. “They were playing catchup from there and that helped our cause.”
Turilli, Aden Pecka, Gavin Matchell, Ryan Weidle and Dane Eckhoff each singled.
Sam Paule and Cody Vondera walked. Paule also was hit by a pitch.
Pecka and Weidle sacrificed.
Paule scored two runs. Turilli, Pecka and Jarvis scored once.
Jarvis had three RBIs and Weidle drove in one.
The win put Post 218 into Sunday’s semifinals, where it faced top-seeded Danville, Illinois, Post 210 for the second time in the event.