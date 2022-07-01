Washington Post 218 stayed on track at the top of the Ninth District Senior Legion standings Sunday afternoon, shutting out Elsberry Post 226 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 10-0.
Post 218 improved to 19-4-1 overall, 11-0 in the Ninth District, with the win.
Washington now holds a three-game lead over Union Post 297 at the top of the league standings. Union is 8-3 in league play.
Elsberry fell to 5-10 overall, 4-10 in the district standings.
Washington jumped out to the lead with a run in the bottom of the first and two more runs in the second.
Post 218 added another run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and ended it early with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Washington outhit Elsberry, 14-5. Neither side was charged with an error.
Brady Hanneken went the distance for the win, using 53 pitches while allowing five hits. He struck out three.
“Brady Hanneken continued his winning ways on the mound for sure,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He worked ahead on the majority of the hitters and threw strikes in bunches. He picked up three strikeouts in just six innings of work, but Brady mixes up fly balls with ground outs to keep the defense engaged. It really helps when your defense is solid.”
Sam Turilli had three hits at the top of the lineup.
Dane Eckhoff, Sam Paule and Weston Meyer each had two hits. Paule doubled.
Gavin Matchell, Drew Bunge, Ryan Weidle, Tanner McPherson and Jacob Weidle singled.
Hanon Jarvis walked twice. Aden Pecka and McPherson walked once.
Matchell was hit by a pitch.
Turilli stole two bases. Paule, Meyer and Matchell each had one steal.
Jarvis, Meyer and Ryan Weidle sacrificed.
Turilli, Paule and Jarvis scored two runs each. Eckhoff, Matchell, Ryan Weidle and Meyer each scored once.
Eckhoff and Pecka drove in two runs. Turilli, Jarvis, Bunge and McPherson each had one RBI.
“Offensively, we continued to put pressure on our opponents,” said Getsee. “Our top three guys picked up two hits each and we continued to have every guy in the lineup contribute in some fashion. We did a little of everything in this game, including a perfectly executed squeeze by Hanon Jarvis. We were pretty efficient both on the mound and at the plate in this one.”
Nate Walker, Josiah Bockhorst, Ryan Capps, Gavin Rowland and Kyle Turnbull each had one hit.
Carter Peek and Ethan Bright pitched for Post 226. Peek took the loss.