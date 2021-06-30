Starting a Ninth District doubleheader Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team notched a 13-3 win over Hannibal Post 55 Hampton Saturday afternoon.
Washington improved to 11-6 overall, 5-2 with the win. The Hampton team fell to 2-6 overall, 2-5 in the Ninth District.
“Offensively, we brought our hot bats from the night before and just kept them rolling,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We put up crooked numbers in four out of six innings, and we posted up 11 hits.”
Washington outhit the Hannibal team, 11-5. Hannibal made four errors to Washington’s one.
Post 55 Hampton took the early lead with a run in the top of the first. Washington responded with three runs in the bottom of the first and added three more in the second.
Post 218 scored once in the third and twice in the fourth.
The Hampton squad scored two times in the sixth, but Washington responded with four more runs in the bottom of the inning to end it on the run rule.
Gavin Matchell pitched for Post 218 and went the distance. Over six innings, he allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk. Matchell struck out eight.
Gavin Matchell took the bump and pitched a complete game gem,” Getsee said. “He gave up just five scattered hits and picked up eight strikeouts. He’s solid out there, and the guys played great defense behind him as well.”
Offensively, Sam Turilli recorded three hits at the top of the order.
Sam Paule, Louis Paule and Cody Vondera each had two hits. Sam Paule and Vondera doubled.
Matchell helped his cause with a triple. Jarrett Hamlett singled.
“Sam Turilli, Sam and Louis Paule, along with Cody Vondera, had multihit days, and when that happens, runs usually follow,” Getsee said. “Those guys have been swinging the bat well, and hopefully we keep that up.”
Calvin Straatmann drew two walks. Hamlett and Ethan Etter walked once.
Dane Eckhoff and Ethan Mort were hit by pitches.
Blake Whitlock stole two bases. Eckhoff, Hamlett, Louis Paule and Sam Paule each had one steal.
Sam Paule, Louis Paule and Whitlock all scored twice. Turilli, Eckhoff, Jacob Baldwin, Hamlett, Etter, Louis Paule and Logan Dieckman scored once.
Turilli, Sam Paule, Hamlett, Louis Paule and Vondera drove in two runs apiece. Matchell and Mort each had one RBI.
Spencer Whetstone started on the mound and went two innings, allowing six runs on six hits and two hit batters. He struck out one.
Robert Uhlmeyer pitched the final 3.2 innings, allowing seven runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks. He struck out three.
Hunter Scrogin had two of the five Hannibal hits, including a double.
Uhlmeyer also doubled. Sean Lucas and Whetstone singled.
Jackson Jung walked and stole a base. Uhlmeyer also stole a base.
Uhlmeyer scored two runs. Levi Blevins scored the other run.
Scrogin drove in two runs, and Lucas had the other RBI.
The win was crucial in Washington’s postseason hopes. Post 218 is trying to nail down one of the top spots for the upcoming Ninth District Tournament. Post 218 completed the weekend third in the league standings behind Elsberry Post 226 and Rhineland Post 147.