While the matter of the Ninth District regular-season pennant has been decided for a bit, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team set another milestone Thursday at Blanchette Park in St. Charles.
Washington (22-4-1, 14-0) completed its unbeaten run through the Ninth District schedule with a 13-3 win over St. Charles Post 312 (1-13 in district).
“A couple of rare miscues in the field led to three unearned runs, but we just played down to the competition a little in this one,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
With the result, the two teams will match up again to start the Ninth District Tournament later in July.
St. Charles did break Washington’s four-game shutout streak, and became the first team since June 19 to score more than two runs against Post 218. However, Washington was able to continue its 10-game winning streak.
In Thursday’s game, Post 218 did all of its scoring in three innings. Washington scored twice in the second, seven times in the third and four times in the fourth.
St. Charles scored once in the third and added two in the bottom of the fifth before the game ended then on the run rule.
Post 218 outhit St. Charles, 10-4. Post 312 made five errors to Washington’s two.
Sam Paule, Weston Meyer and Peyton Straatmann each took a turn on the mound.
Paule was the winning pitcher, going three innings while allowing an unearned run on one hit and two walks. He struck out three.
“Sam Paule took the bump for us to sharpen up for our playoff run and did a great job,” Getsee said. “He’s always around the zone, so he used his defense and struck out three. We’ve been lucky in one way of not needing to use him since he’s our everyday shortstop, but he’s as good as any guy we have when he is sharp, so this was another building block for us.”
Meyer pitched an inning, allowing two hits.
Straatmann gave up two unearned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two.
“Weston Meyer came in and did more of the same just like Sam did throwing strikes in bunches,” Getsee said. “Peyton Straatmann pitched the final frame in the mercy-ruled game.”
Aden Pecka and Tanner McPherson each had two hits to lead the Post 218 offense. McPherson and Sam Turilli doubled.
Dane Eckhoff, Gavin Matchell, Jacob Weidle, Drew Bunge and Straatmann added singles.
“Offensively, every starter but one scored a run, so we were spreading the wealth and taking good solid at-bats,” Getsee said. “Sam Turilli and Tanner McPherson delivered a couple of big blows with doubles and we just took care of business the rest of the night.”
Washington batters drew six walks. Bunge had two of them while Turilli, Paule, Matchell and Aden Pecka walked once.
Paule and Straatmann were hit by pitches.
Pecka put down a sacrifice bunt and stole two bases. Bunge and Eckhoff each had one swipe.
Bunge scored three times. Paule, Pecka and Weidle scored twice.
Turilli, Eckhoff, Matchell and McPherson scored once.
McPherson drove in three runs. Pecka had two RBIs. Matchell and Straatmann drove in one run apiece.
Brady Mollerus, Brady McCormack and Rolen Moore pitched. Mollerus took the loss.
Garrett Sutton, Clinton Doza, Blake Donaldson and Blake Jakul singled.
John Bante, Mikey Graham, Sutton and Joey Bentrup walked.