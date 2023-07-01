Check off another goal for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team.
Post 218 (23-0, 10-0) already won the Ninth District regular season title, holding a 1.5-game advantage over Pacific Post 320 headed into Monday’s finale at St. Peters Post 313.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 10:16 am
Thanks to a 10-2 victory Monday at City Centre Park, Post 218 hit another milestone, going undefeated in the Ninth District.
St. Peters (10-8, 5-5) put up a fight. After Post 218 scored single runs in the first and third, St. Peters tied it in the fourth, 2-2.
“We played a solid game in St. Peters last night,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “It was tight until we finally got to their starter, Dylan Alsop, in the fourth. They’re a good team and Rick Reno does a great job with them and they’re all too familiar with how we play.”
Post 218 added another run in the fourth and scored four more runs in the top of the fifth.
Washington added three final runs in the top of the seventh.
Post 218 outhit St. Peters, 18-6. Washington made the game’s lone error.
“Noah Hendrickson, Kabren Koelling and Tanner McPherson had big days, but the total offense got into the act taking good at-bats and moving runners when we needed to,” Getsee said. “Just an all-around solid performance by our hitters sticking to what we know and the results followed.”
Hnedrickson logged four hits, including a double and a triple.
McPherson and Koelling each had three hits. Koelling doubled.
Anthony Broeker, Gavin Matchell and Jacob Weidle recorded two hits apiece. Weidle doubled.
Reagan Kandlbinder added a double. Kannon Hibbs singled.
Koelling drew the lone walk. Broeker and Matchell were hit by pitches.
Kandlbinder added two sacrifice flies.
Broeker, McPherson and Koelling each scored twice. Kandlbinder, Hibbs, Weidle and Ryan Williams scored once.
Kandlbinder drove in three runs. Weidle had two RBIs. Broeker, Matchell, Justin Mort and Hendrickson each had one RBI.
On the hill, Hibbs started and pitched three innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks. He struck out three.
“Kannon Hibbs got things started on the mound with a hard pitch limit to get him sharp from a few days off,” Getsee said.
Ryan Weidle was the winning pitcher, throwing four innings in relief, allowing two hits while striking out three.
“Ryan Weidle came in and picked up the win with another fantastic outing needing just 47 pitches in four innings of work,” Getsee said. “The defense was solid behind both of them. Anthony Broeker made a heck of a play moving deep in the hole at second base and doubling off a runner on a liner.”
Post 218 hosts Hillsboro Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Post 218 Independence Day Weekend Tournament runs Friday through Sunday. Post 218 will take on the Aviston, Illinois, Post 1239 Express Friday at 6 p.m. Aviston is the defending Illinois state champion.
Post 218’s other pool game is Saturday at 11 a.m. against Kirksville.
All teams return Sunday with the consolation game starting things at 11 a.m. Semifinals start at 1 p.m. The title game is set for 5:30 p.m.
