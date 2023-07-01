Check off another goal for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team.

Post 218 (23-0, 10-0) already won the Ninth District regular season title, holding a 1.5-game advantage over Pacific Post 320 headed into Monday’s finale at St. Peters Post 313.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.