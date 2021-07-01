Finishing a Ninth District doubleheader Saturday, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion earned Franklin County bragging rights.
By virtue of an 11-1 win over Sullivan Post 18, Washington became the county’s top Ninth District Senior Legion squad. Post 218 earlier defeated Union Post 297.
The win over Sullivan improved Washington to 12-6 overall, 5-2 in the Ninth District standings. Washington beat Hannibal Post 55 Hampton in Saturday’s first game, 13-3.
Washington carried momentum from the opener to jump on top early. Post 218 scored twice in the bottom of the first but was stuck there for a while.
Sullivan cut the lead in half with a run in the top of the third. Post 218 scored two more runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and ended it on the run rule with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Washington outhit Sullivan, 12-6. Each side made an error.
Sam Paule gave Post 218 its second complete game of the day. He went all six innings, allowing an unearned run on six hits and two walks. Paule struck out three.
“Saturday, we had Sullivan in game two, and that brought Sam Paule to the mound for us,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He, too, pitched a complete game for us in the mercy-ruled game and needed just 75 pitches, of which 65 percent were strikes. He can mix it up pretty good, and he was doing just that against Sullivan.”
Blake Whitlock led the Washington offense with three hits. Sam Turilli, Dane Eckhoff and Cody Vondera each had two hits.
Jarrett Hamlett, Logan Dieckman and Ethan Etter had one hit apiece.
Six of the 12 hits were for extra bases. Turilli and Vondera tripled. Eckhoff hit two doubles. Turilli and Whitlock each had one double.
Gavin Matchell, Logan Dieckman, Jacob Baldwin and Ethan Etter drew walks. Turilli was hit by a pitch.
Hamlett and Whitlock each stole a base.
Turilli, Eckhoff, Etter and Vondera each scored twice.
Eckhoff and Whitlock each had three RBIs. Turilli, Hamlett, Dieckman and Vondera drove in one run apiece.
“Cody Vondera caught both ends of the doubleheader and did a great job working with both pitchers to bring home the victories,” Getsee said. “Offensively, we continued the hot bats. Sam Turilli, Dane Eckhoff, Blake Whitlock and Cody Vondera have multiple-hit games as well here. Dane and Blake did the damage picking up three RBIs each, and converting when the opportunity is there makes all the difference.”
Tyler Hopen and Bryan Payne pitched for Post 18.
Hopen pitched five innings and took the loss. He allowed eight runs on nine hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Payne got two outs, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Sullivan had six hits, and three of them were doubles. Ronald Behrens, Dayton Skaggs and Hopen hit the doubles. Payne, JD McReynolds and Nathan McReynolds singled.
N. McReynolds scored the Sullivan run. Payne drove him home.