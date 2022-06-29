Taking a break from Ninth District competition, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team edged Kirkwood Post 156 Blue Friday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 4-1, with three pitchers combining for a no-hitter.
Seth Roewe, Ryan Weidle and Dane Eckhoff did not allow a hit or a walk. Two of Washington’s three errors allowed the Kirkwood run to score in the top of the second.
“I had no clue we were in a no-hit situation until I saw the box score this morning, but our guys came in and did a great job on a fun-filled night at the park,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Post 218 improved to 16-4-1 overall with the win.
Washington started and ended the night with special events. Prior to the game, Post 218 recognized this year’s seniors.
“Our seniors, Brady Hanneken, Sam Turilli, Dane Eckhoff, Cody Vondera, Seth Roewe and Morgan Copeland were honored prior to the start with their parents on hand, playing catch and just hanging out down on the field,” Getsee said. “Some of the dads caught their sons from the mound, just a cool experience we might not have been able to do without the upgraded field.”
After the game, Washington held its annual Kids Run the Bases night, featuring the All Abilities Athletes.
“I am proud of our guys,” Getsee said. “The all had a ton of fun with the kids and All Abilities kids who came out. There were lots of smiles and free ice cream. It was a perfect night for it as well.”
The main draw, however, was the baseball game and Post 218 scored twice in the bottom of the first to grab the lead.
Kirkwood scored in the top of the second, but Washington added single runs in the fourth and fifth to seal the win.
Roewe, the winning pitcher, pitched the first two innings, allowing an unearned run.
Ryan Weidle pitched the next 2.2 innings, striking out two.
Dane Eckhoff closed out the game, pitching 2.1 innings while striking out three. He earned a save.
Offensively, Aden Pecka and Sam Paule each had two hits for Post 218. Copeland and Hanneken both doubled. Roewe added a single.
Sam Turilli walked twice.
“Offensively, Aden Pecka and Sam Paule did the heavy lifting for us grabbing two hits each, but Morgan Copeland hit a double in the fourth and Brady Hanneken came up right behind him and traded places with him after a great at-bat with two strikes,” Getsee said. “We just kept the pressure on at the plate and took some good at-bats to bring home the win.”
Paule and Turilli both stole bases. Vondera sacrificed.
Turilli, Pecka, Paule and Copeland scored the runs. Paule, Gavin Matchell, Eckhoff and Hanneken each had one RBI.
Momo Abunader scored the run with Tony Lazzareschi getting the RBI.
Hanks Edwards, Jake Schmidt and Doug Fielder pitched for Kirkwood with Edwards taking the loss. Edwards and Schmidt both struck out two batters.