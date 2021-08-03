The next step for Washington senior Morgan Gratza will carry her to Springfield.
Staying in state for the next step of her education and athletic career, Gratza has signed with the Missouri State University women’s track team.
“I really wanted to stay in Missouri and stay kind of close to my family and friends,” Gratza said. “I’ve had a bunch of my friends go to their nursing program. I’ve heard really good things about that, and I’ve heard really good things about their track program.”
Unlike most schools, Missouri State fields a women’s track team but does not field a men’s track team.
Missouri State eliminated men’s track in December 2005 along with men’s cross country, men’s tennis and women’s tennis.
Gratza chose Missouri State over other Division 1 offers from Mizzou, Kansas and Illinois State, among others.
“It was really social media-based,” Gratza said of the effects of COVID-19 on the recruiting process. “That’s how a lot of recruits reached out to me. Once I was interested, we exchanged numbers, they talked to the school, get emails and that kind of thing. Then we’d talk over the phone. With Missouri State, I actually had a few Zoom calls with them. (Head Coach Jordan Fife) showed me the campus, and I talked to a bunch of the girls on the team. He really stepped up, showed me his program and made me want to go there.”
Gratza is the 17th Division 1 track recruit to come from Washington dating back to 2007.
“They’re getting a real good one,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “I think a lot of her potential has been untapped. We throw into a lot of these multievents. We take her to Albuquerque and throughout the Midwest on the multis, but we focus on her strengths. When she gets to Missouri State, they’re going to focus on every aspect of her training. She’s got a long way to go, and she’s going to make some strong contributions to their team.”
Gratza has been a key contributor for Washington’s track program since her freshman season, where she won a state medal in the high jump and helped the Lady Jays to a second-place team finish at the state championships.
“Morgan is a great kid with a good attitude,” Olszowka said. “She’s a spark plug. She’s got her days when she lights us coaches up, and we get our days where we get to light her up. She’s a fun kid to be around. She brings so much to the table athletically, but the biggest thing we are going to miss is her competitive nature all the time. We know that whenever she steps on the track, it’s 100 percent.”
Gratza cleared 5-2 at the state championship meet that year. Returning as a sophomore, she broke the school record in the event multiple times.
Eventually, Gratza reached as high as 5-7 and finished third in the state in Class 4 in 2019.
Returning as a school record-holder this spring left Gratza with certain expectations for her senior season.
“It bumps up the pressure a bit,” Gratza said partway through the season. “I definitely need to stay where I was two years ago before COVID and then excel even more and keep moving my way up instead of plateauing.”
Missing the 2020 season, which was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns last spring, presented a different challenge in 2021 for track athletes to get back to the level they were at two years ago.
Many of them did not have regular time to dedicate to their track events for two years between working around the pandemic and also dedicating time to their other sports. Gratza was the libero on Washington’s volleyball team.
“In her case and all the special event cases — they’re really struggling,” Olszowka said. “A year of strength building or a year of speed is easy to do, but if you miss a year of being on a runway or being on the mats like she did — that’s very tough to come back from. We see progress in practice every day, and one of the hard parts is to see that progress, you’ve got to get a lot done, and sometimes it affects performances in a meet. We had a bit of a down day at Union Relays with her, but we saw the positives coming back with that. She’s right around the corner from getting back to where she was.”
Planning to compete in the heptathlon in college, Gratza expanded her focus on events this season to include the javelin.
During her time at Washington, she has competed in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, the shot put and javelin, high jump, pole vault, long jump and triple jump.
“It’s something that she’s going to be good at because of the multis,” Olszowka said. “They go from the pentathlon here that we have to the heptathlon, which she’s competed in before. We found out real quick that she plays some softball on the side and has good arm speed. At Missouri State, when they really mix in a lot of technique, I think she’s a 140- to 150-foot javelin thrower.”
Gratza finished sixth in the annual Washington Pentathlon this season, scoring 2,117 points.
She ended the season by qualifying for the state championship meet in both the high jump and javelin, placing 12th and 14th in Class 5, respectively.