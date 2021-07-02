Going into the bottom of the seventh inning Friday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team needed something special.
It got the rally it needed to defeat Ballwin Post 611, 7-6.
“The guys put together some late-inning quality at-bats to rally from behind,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “They were struggling finding the strike zone, and we stayed patient and didn’t chase anything, so we coupled that with five scattered hits for the win.”
Washington (10-6) trailed the 10th District team by a 6-3 score going into the bottom of the seventh.
Although each side had scored once in the first, Ballwin had taken the lead with a run in the fourth and added two more in the fifth.
Each side scored twice in the sixth.
Post 218 batters had struggled against Ballwin pitching throughout the game but found the right time to rally.
Gavin Matchell led off with a walk. After a strikeout, Sam Paule doubled to right field with Matchell stopping at third.
Calvin Straatmann then drew a walk to load the bases.
Jarrett Hamlett stepped up to plate Matchell and Paule with a single to center. Straatmann ended at third, and Hamlett ended at second.
Jacob Baldwin hit a fly ball to center field, but it was deep enough to score Straatmann to tie it, 6-6.
Hamlett moved to third on a balk. Cody Vondera then walked, and Sam Turilli did the same.
Dane Eckhoff fouled three pitches in a row before hitting a hard grounder up the middle off of pitcher Peyton Cizek. Hamlett scrambled home to give Post 218 the victory, 7-6.
“We stranded eight and twice had the bases loaded but just couldn’t convert,” Getsee said. “Ballwin always fields a solid team, and anytime you come away with a victory is a good feeling.”
Ballwin had controlled the first six innings, limiting Post 218 to just five hits. Ballwin recorded nine hits and made one error. Post 218 had two fielding miscues.
Turilli ended with two hits. Paule doubled, and Eckhoff and Hamlett singled.
Washington batters drew 10 walks. Turilli walked three times. Matchell and Straatmann each walked twice. Blake Whitlock, Paule and Vondera walked once.
Logan Dieckman and Paule were hit by pitches. Hamlett stole a base. Eckhoff sacrificed.
Paule scored twice. Turilli, Matchell, Straatmann, Hamlett and Ethan Mort scored once.
Hamlett plated two. Eckhoff and Baldwin each had one RBI.
Whitlock started on the hill and went four innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Dieckman was the winning pitcher. He went three innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk. Dieckman struck out three.
“Blake Whitlock give us four strong innings, and Logan Dieckman backed him up with three of his own as well,” Getsee said. “Those guys showed some resilience as Ballwin came to swing the bats, and they worked out of a couple of trouble spots.”
Jacob Mangan started for Ballwin and went four innings, allowing one run on one hit and four walks. He struck out three.
Colin Kerber was next on the mound, pitching one inning and allowing two unearned runs on one hit, a walk and two hit batters. He struck out one.
Cizek took the loss. Over 1.2 innings, he allowed four runs on three hits and five walks. Cizek struck out two.
Mitchel Hoffman recorded three hits for Post 611. Cizek added two, including a double.
Declan Beshore, Nolan Sheer, John Knoesel and Mangan each had one hit.
Mangan walked, and Cizek was hit by a pitch. Sheer stole a base.
Hoffman scored three runs. Kerber had two runs, and Sheer scored once.
Cizek posted three RBIs. Beshore drove in two. Knoesel had one RBI.
The two teams will play each other again Friday at 12:30 p.m. as part of the Firecracker Tournament. That game will be played in Fairview Heights, Illinois.