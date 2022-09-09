Washington girls tennis has the first win in program history.
Washington (1-1) won on the road last Thursday at St. Charles West (1-4), 9-0.
“Everybody won,” Washington Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth said. “In a close match, Mya Warwell scored a win in a third set tiebreaker 11-9. Mya lost the first set 6-1, but bounced back in the second set with a 6-2 win to force the third set super tiebreaker.”
Washington’s No. 1 ranked player, Evie Bryson, defeated West’s No. 1, Madeline Stockmann, 6-1, 6-2,
Wardwell played in the matchup of the schools’ No. 2s, besting Emily Skodak.
No. 3 Lily Grant recorded a 6-2, 6-4 singles win against Payton Hammack.
Vivien Grant won the matchup of No. 4s, 6-1, 7-6, over Molly Morales.
Nora Mendoza took the win between the No. 5s, 6-1, 6-1, defeating Alexis Arriola.
Catalina Clarke, Washington’s No. 6, rounded out singles play without dropping a single game in either set, winning 6-0, 6-0, over Hala Ghannam.
In doubles play, Bryson and Clarke combined for an 8-3 win against Stockman and Skodak.
Wardwell and Medoza scored an 8-2 win against Hammack and Morales.
Lily Grant and Vivien Grant also won by an 8-2 margin over Arriola and Ghannam.
In silver play, which goes toward conference standings, Washington had four addition winners.
Kendal Warren won the No. 7 matchup, 8-1.
Katy Young defeated West’s No. 8, 8-1.
Morgan Tooley and Jessica Schroeder scored an 8-0 doubles win against Jaqueline Rascon Zurita and Katie Medling.
Rebekah Davis and Liz Davis also blanked their opponents, Mariah Diallo and Katie Elliot, 8-0.
Washington was rained out at North Point Friday in a rematch of the team’s first ever meet last Tuesday at Phoenix Park.
The Lady Jays’ next scheduled contest is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. Washington will host Holt at Phoenix Park.
