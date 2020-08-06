Aug. 10 is the day to circle on the calendar.
That’s the date fall sports practices are scheduled to begin.
At Washington High School, seven varsity sports are being offered. Six head coaches return with volleyball Head Coach Lindsay Meyer the only newcomer.
Meyer, a Washington alumna, replaces Susan Harms, who stepped down from the post this spring after two seasons as head coach and multiple seasons before that as an assistant.
The early bird award goes to the boys soccer, volleyball and boys swimming teams which will each start at 6 a.m.
The soccer team has the run of Rauch Field from 6-8 a.m. while the volleyball freshmen and sophomores are in Blue Jay Gym from 6-9 a.m. and the swim team meets at Scanlan Stadium from 6-8 a.m.
The junior and senior volleyball players do not practice until 6-9 p.m. at Blue Jay Gym.
The cross country teams meet at Scanlan Stadium from 7-8:30 a.m.
For the girls golf squad, practice goes from 7-9 a.m. at Wolf Hollow Golf Course.
Softball practice goes from 8-10 a.m. at Lakeview Park.
Football will have a check-in meeting in the weight room from 4-5 p.m. before holding practice from 5-8 p.m. at Rauch Field.
Prospective athletes will need to print out a physical exam packet and have it completed and submitted online to the school prior to participation. A physical is deemed valid for two years after date of completion.
However, MSHSAA has mandated that a physical is valid only if completed on a MSHSAA form and the school requests a new physical form if a student has any significant change to their medical history.
The school is opting for an automated paperless registration process for document collection this season. Paperwork can be uploaded at washingtonhsar.rschooltoday.com.
Prospective student-athletes will be required to have basic accident insurance coverage in order to participate. Insurance information can be provided on the MSHSAA physical form.