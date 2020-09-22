Eight may be great, but nine is devine.
Washington (9-4) won its ninth softball game in a row Tuesday, topping Holt (4-5) by a 4-2 score at Lakeview Park.
Despite multiple early scoring threats by both teams, the score remained locked at 0-0 through 4 1/2 innings.
Washington broke out for three runs in the bottom of the fifth. One run was added in each half inning thereafter.
“As the season has progressed, the team has been getting better every game with the mental part of the game,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “Every game there is a new situation that we learn about or reinforce. We weren’t completely prepared as a team for all situations, and that includes the coaching staff. We were still learning the best way to utilize our talent. That led to the 0-4 start, three of which were one-run losses.”
Despite having a mostly young team featuring four freshmen in the starting lineup and two sophomores, the Lady Jays balance that with three seniors in Emma Vodnansky, Allie Huddleston and Maddie Holtmeyer.
Each of those seniors contributed at least one hit in Tuesday’s win.
“It helps that we have seniors, two of which are four-year starters and another that is a three-year starter, that have helped lead and show the younger players how to approach the game,” King said.
The Lady Jays have won two of their last three meetings with Holt, with which Washington split the GAC Central title in 2017 before Holt moved to the GAC South. Holt has won 20 or more games each year since 2014 and went 27-3 in 2019.
Christine Gerling was the winning pitcher. In six innings pitched, she allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits and struck out four.
Taylor Brown recorded the final three outs and earned the save. She struck out one.
Lexi Lewis, Emma Vodnansky and Maddie Holtmeyer each had a pair of singles.
Gerling and Allie Huddleston both doubled.
Kelsie Holtmeyer added a single.
Lewis, Gerling, Myla Inman and Huddleston each scored a run.
Gerling, Maddie Holtmeyer and Huddleston were credited with runs batted in.
Kelsie Holtmeyer laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Emily Bruckerhoff was hit by a pitch.
Holt gained one of its runs on a solo home run by Hannah Gannon. Lexy Smith escaped a rundown between third base and home for the other Holt run.
Washington looks to continue its roll Tuesday at Francis Howell North. That league play matchup is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.