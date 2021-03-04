The biggest Blue Jay is the last one standing.
Washington junior Gavin Holtmeyer won the Class 4 Section 1 Tournament in the 285-pound weight class Saturday at Northwest in Cedar Hill. He becomes the only member of the Washington boys wrestling team to advance to the Class 4 state tournament March 13 in Independence.
“Gavin wrestled a great meet,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “He wrestled some tough kids and was able to dominate them all.”
Washington’s Devon Deckelman (126), Casey Olszowka (138) and Joey Avitia (195) also qualified for the sectional tournament, but none made the state cut this season.
“As a team, it was a very disappointing day for us,” Ohm said. “I definitely don’t think we wrestled to our potential and made some mistakes that we can’t make at a meet of that level that cost us the match and at some point the season. We will use it has a learning tool and motivation for our offseason. Obviously, next season being back down in Class 3, where we should have been all along, will make an immediate impact, and we look to have a big season.”
An enrollment calculation error in the number that Washington reported to MSHSAA at the start of the fall season resulted in the wrestling Blue Jays being pushed up from Class 3 to Class 4.
Holtmeyer, a returning state medalist, went 3-0 Saturday, defeating two different opponents with a single-digit loss total on the season.
He started with a victory by pin against Lindbergh’s Matt Ludwig in the quarterfinals in 3:54.
In the semifinals, Holtmeyer avenged a previous loss from the 141 Rumble to Northwest’s Andrew Hinchey.
At the Rumble, Hinchey defeated Holtmeyer, 3-2. Saturday, Holtmeyer doubled up Hinchey, 6-3.
“It was good to see him wrestle a smart match and get back a loss that he had earlier in the year,” Ohm said.
Holtmeyer finished the tournament with a 7-1 decision win over Jackson’s Liam Bryant, who was the Class 4 District 1 champion.
Holtmeyer will have a first-round bye at the state tournament, which will be held at Cable Dahmer Arena.
“With him winning the meet, he has set himself up to have a great spot in the bracket, and we are excited to see where he falls into that,” Ohm said. “Regardless, we believe Gavin will be the bad draw for any 285-pounder in the state, and he will be prepared to win.”
Deckelman had Washington’s only other win of the day Saturday.
After suffering a pin in the first round to Poplar Bluff’s Gavin Hicks, Deckelman topped Parkway South’s Chase Kenner in 2:41 in the first round of wrestlebacks to advance for another round.
Lafayette’s Ben Thomas, the Class 4 District 2 champion, pinned Deckelman in the consolation semifinals.
Olszowka was pinned by Seckman’s Ayden Cook in the quarterfinals. He then battled to a 15-11 decision loss against Northwest’s Landon Rogers in the next round.
Avitia was pinned by Northwest’s Johnny Daffron in the quarterfinals and lost a 7-2 decision to Lafayette’s Andrew Wier in the consolation bracket.
Team scores were not kept for the sectional tournament, and medals were not awarded.