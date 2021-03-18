The last Blue Jay standing came very close to the top of the podium in Class 4 boys wrestling.
Washington junior Gavin Holtmeyer placed second Saturday in the 285-pound bracket at the Class 4 Boys Wrestling State Championships in Independence.
Holtmeyer earned 20 team points, placing Washington in a tie for 25th place.
“It was a good day,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “It was disappointing to only have one kid there, but Gavin did very well.”
Washington was moved up to Class 4 from Class 3 this season as the result of an error in the school’s reported enrollment number at the start of the fall season.
By virtue of winning the Class 4 Section 1 Tournament, Holtmeyer had a first-round bye in the 12-man bracket, meaning one win would be enough to get him on the medal stand.
He battled his way to not just one but two one-point wins to reach the finals.
In the quarterfinal round, Holtmeyer pushed past Blue Springs sophomore Brock Sulllivan, 2-1.
In the semifinals, Holtmeyer shut out Raymore Peculiar senior Tyson King, 1-0.
One point was again the difference in the state championship match as undefeated Ozark senior Hunter Tennison edged Holtmeyer for the title, 4-3.
“(Tennison) is 6-4, so he creates problems for a lot of heavyweights, but Gavin approached him well,” Ohm said.
Holtmeyer scored a takedown in the first period, but Tennison forced an escape to make it 2-1 going into the second.
Tennison started the second period in control, but Holtmeyer was able to score an escape to extend his lead to 3-1. However, Tennison evened the score with a takedown halfway through the period and maintained control to send things to the third period all tied up, 3-3.
The difference-making point came at the start of the third period as Tennison started down and was able to escape Holtmeyer’s control.
Holtmeyer tried for a double-leg takedown with 15 seconds remaining but was unable to complete it as he backed Tennison to the edge of the circle with just two seconds left.
“A little more time or a little bigger mat and maybe he finishes that double-leg and he’s a state champion,” Ohm said.