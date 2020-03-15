The Washington boys basketball Most Valuable Player for two tournaments and likely the season as a whole, junior forward Todd Bieg is now a first-team selection in the Gateway Conference Central’s postseason honors.
Bieg was the tournament MVP of both St. Francis Borgia Regional’s annual Turkey Tournament and Union’s annual boys tournament. The Blue Jays won the championship trophy in both events.
Fellow junior forward Ryan Hoerstkamp was elected to receive second-team all-conference honors. Hoerstkamp was an all-tournament team selection at the Borgia tournament.
Ft. Zumwalt South senior guard JJ Schwepker received Player of the Year honors.
Joining Bieg and Scwepker on the first team were:
• Ft. Zumwalt North junior KJ Lee;
• Timberland senior Blake Lyerla; and
• Ft. Zumwalt South senior Judah Nunn.
Players elected to the second team along with Hoerstkamp include:
• Ft. Zumwalt north senior Mujtaba Alkhaldi;
• Wentzville Liberty junior Gabe McCrary;
• Ft. Zumwalt North senior Grant Rapplean; and
• Ft. Zumwalt South junior Connor Bekebrede.