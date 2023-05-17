Washington’s Haiden Bean fired an 18-hole round of 72 Monday to lead area golfers at the MSHSAA Class 4 Championships at Sedalia Country Club.
Bean shot two strokes over par to tie for fifth, three strokes behind leaders Trey Rusthoven of Ft. Zumwalt East and Jonathan Jordan of Rolla.
Bean began his second round at 9:39 a.m. as part of the third card, playing with Pembroke Hill’s Connor Wood and Ladue’s Benjamin Rich, both tied for ninth at 73.
Bean was the only local Class 4 golfer in the medals at the turn.
The next area golfer through one round was Washington’s Alex Fregalette, who shot eight strokes over par at 78 to tie for 32nd.
Washington’s Devon Deckelman was one stroke behind Fregalette at 79, nine strokes over par.
St. Francis Borgia’s Austin Cooper and Alex Weber were among seven golfers tied for 47th at 81, 11 strokes over par.
Pacific’s Beau Anderson shot 86 on the opening day to tie for 69th.
Union’s Jace Pipes shot 87 in the opening round to tie for 73rd.
In the team standings, Pembroke Hill led with a team score of 303, 23 shots over par.
Glendale, of Springfield, was second at 306 with Rolla at 310.
Grain Valley (312), Rockwood Summit (313), Ladue (315), Parkway West (318) and Ft. Zumwalt South (329) rounded out the Class 4 state team scores.