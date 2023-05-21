One shot away.
Washington senior Haiden Bean, the top area golfer this week at MSHSAA’s Class 4 Boys Golf State Championships at the Sedalia Country Club, shot a 79 Tuesday in the second day of competition.
Coupled with his 72 from the first 18 holes Monday, his combined score of 151 placed him in a tie for 17th place, one stroke off the medal pace.
Five golfers shot a 150 to tie for 12th place in the competition. State medals were awarded for the top 15 36-hole scores.
“The opening day was a huge success with all three breaking 80 at 79, 78, 77,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said. “Haiden, having the best chance, felt confident going in to Tuesday. He got on a bogey train after the start, (his) putting slipped and cost him some strokes, (resulting in him) coming up in the end a little short.”
St. Francis Borgia senior Austin Cooper finished his second round with a 77. Coupled with his 81 from Monday, he scored a 158 and tied for 36th place.
Washington junior Alex Fregalette carded a 159 (rounds of 78 and 81) and tied for 40th place.
“Alex Fregelatte has made state three times and will use this experience going into his senior year,” Buschmann said.
Borgia senior Alex Weber finished with a 161 (81, 80) and tied for 46th.
Washington senior Devon Deckelman tied for 49th place with a 152 (79, 83).
“Devon Deckelman played another round of his life on Monday, breaking 80 for the first time,” Buschmann said. “Awesome to see that. (His father, Activities Director) Bill Deckelman followed him step-by-step for the entire tournament that was really cool to see. Bill was totally enjoying himself and the moment.”
Union senior Jace Pipes carded a 177 (87, 90), finishing in 77th place.
Pacific junior Beau Anderson finished in 81st place with a 188 (86, 102).
Rolla’s Jonathan Jordan took top individual honors with a 140 (69, 71), finishing two strokes ahead of runner-up Jack Spencer of Carl Junction (72, 70).
Pembroke Hill captured the team title, scoring a 611. Rolla was the runner-up, four strokes back at 615. Rockwood Summit was also within striking distance at 617.
Classes 1, 5
Salisbury won the Class 1 state championship at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia.
The Panthers earned a two-day team score of 675, leading by a comfortable margin over runner-up Gallatin at 699.
Ash Grove’s Asher Rust was the individual champion with a score of 149.
Chaminade bested Rockhurst by just one stroke to win the Class 5 team title at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar. Chaminade scored a 594 and Rockhurst a 595. Helias Catholic was just seven strokes off the championship pace at 601.
There was a three-way tie for the Class 5 individual title between Chaminade’s Bubba Chapman, Rockhurst’s Jack Cobb and Liberty North’s Caden Mickelson. Each shot a 142.
There was no playoff to determine a singular champion and the three players shared the title.
