Washington Post 218 Red will be playing for the winners’ bracket title at the Missouri American Legion State Freshman Tournament in Jackson.
Post 218 Red (23-4) thumped Blue Springs Post 499 Fike Thursday, 13-3.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 4:05 am
Washington Post 218 Red will be playing for the winners’ bracket title at the Missouri American Legion State Freshman Tournament in Jackson.
Post 218 Red (23-4) thumped Blue Springs Post 499 Fike Thursday, 13-3.
The win put Post 218 into Friday’s game against host Jackson Post 158 (12-13-1), a 5-4 winner over Festus Post 253 (43-11-2) in the other winners’ bracket semifinal.
Joe Kopmann’s Post 218 Red team controlled the game in its win over Fike.
Post 218 opened scoring with four runs in the top of the third and added two in the fourth.
Fike got on the scoreboard with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Post 218 scored once in the sixth.
In the seventh, Washington added six runs while Fike scored twice in the bottom of the frame.
Washington outhit Fike, 8-6. Each side made three errors.
Colton Warnecke went the distance for Post 218, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks. He struck out four.
“Colton Warnecke pitched a complete game to lead his team to victory,” Kopmann said. “He did an outstanding job, giving up two earned runs and six hits. He had control of his pitches, getting ahead of the opposing batters. He really picked up his team. Even when we made a couple errors, he was able to pitch around them. Great job by Colton.”
Kopmann said it was vital that Warnecke went the distance.
“Now we can set up our pitching staff the way we want,” Kopmann said.
Ben Gelinas logged three hits for Post 218, including a double.
Lane Mallinckrodt had two hits, including a double.
AJ Buehrlen tripled and Andrew Elbert doubled. Will Weber added a single.
Post 218 took advantage of nine walks. Henry Zeitzmann walked twice. Mallinckrodt, Gelinas, Elbert, Josh Koirtyohann, Ben Nieder, Nakai Scott and Jacob Schroeder all walked once.
Raymond Downey was hit by a pitch.
Weber stole two bases. Mallinckrodt, Scott and Zeitzmann each swiped one base.
Mallinckrodt crossed the plate three times. Schroeder scored twice. Weber, Gelinas, Max Borgerding, Elbert, Zeitzmann, Nieder, Scott and Downey all scored once.
Mallinckrodt and Gelinas drove in two runs apiece. Weber, Elbert and Schroeder each had one RBI.
“Our offense was led by Ben Gelinas with three hits,” Kopmann said. “AJ Buehrlen had a big triple for us in a big momentum swing. Lane Mallinckrodt also had two hits.”
Fike used five pitchers in the game with Jack McIntyre, Sean Ortega, Evan Suddarth, Cooper Maxwell and Gabe Maxwell all throwing.
Titus Jennings had two hits and drove in two. Ortega, Riley Snelling, Tyler McMillan and McIntyre each had one hit.
Ortega and Cooper Maxwell walked.
McMillan, McIntyre and Cooper Maxwell scored. Ortega had the other RBI.
As of Friday morning, six teams remained in contention with only Washington Post 218 Red and Jackson Post 158 in the winners’ bracket. Teams in the losers’ bracket were Washington Post 218 Navy, Blue Springs Post 499 Fike, Eureka Post 177 and Festus Post 253.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.