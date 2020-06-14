There’s a reason you play a full game.
That’s the lesson learned Wednesday by both the Washington Post 218 A and Union 15A teams in a game played at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington (10-4) rallied from a 9-1 deficit to win its ninth game in a row, 10-9. Union (2-5) tried to rally in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t add to its score.
“It was a good confidence boost for the boys, knowing we can come from behind,” Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said.
“I thought we played well,” Union Manager Joe Borgmann said. “I wish the outcome would have been different. All of our kids hit the ball. Errors got us.”
Union was in control in the middle of the fourth inning. The 15A team scored two runs in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth. Washington’s run came in the bottom of the third.
And, then Washington made its move.
“We made a running catch and doubled a runner off of first base and then our bats started to come alive a little more,” Kopmann said.
Post 218 scored four times in the bottom of the fifth, cutting the deficit to 9-5. Washington scored once in the fifth and hit a big rally in the sixth inning.
By the time Union was able to record the third out, Washington had pushed four runs across the plate to take a 10-9 lead.
Wild pitches allowed Sam Paule and Devon Deckelman to score the final two runs.
Both teams had positives in the game.
Union outhit Washington, 12-10. Union had four errors (five by Union’s book) to Washington’s two.
Union had six wild pitches to Washington’s one. Union also had one balk.
Post 218 had eight hits with Jacob Weidle leading the way with three, including a triple.
“Jacob Weidle continues to swing a hot bat,” Kopmann said.
Kabren Koelling and Peyton Straatmann each posted two hits.
Weston Meyer, Tanner McPherson and Drew Bunge each had one hit.
Washington batters drew eight walks. Deckelman and Bunge each walked twice. Koelling, Ian Junkin, Luke Kopmann and Tanner McPherson walked once.
Deckelman, Bunge and Paule were hit by pitches.
Washington had six stolen bases. Justin Mort, Deckelman, Noah Hendrickson, Jacob Weidle, Koelling and Paule each stole one base.
Koelling scored three runs. Deckelman and Bunge each scored twice. Weidle, Paule and Justin Mort scored once.
Jacob Weidle drove in four runs. Weston Meyer and Junkin each had one RBI.
For Union, Cooper Bailey, Will Mentz and Colton Morrow each had two hits. Conner Borgmann, Luke Koch, Hayden Burke, Jake Russell, Kaden Patient and Liam Chandler had one hit apiece.
Mentz tripled and Morrow doubled.
Union batters drew four walks with Mentz, Borgmann, Patient and Chandler each walking once.
Mentz and Borgmann each scored twice. Morrow, Burke, Russell and Chandler scored once.
Koch drove in three runs. Mentz had two RBIs. Borgmann, Russell and Dakota Kuelker had one RBI apiece.
“Our hitting was awesome,” Borgmann said. “We batted around in one inning.”
Borgmann also said a fielding highlight was Morrow throwing out a would-be base stealer to end an inning.
Ryan Weidle got the start for Washington and went two innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks.
Casey Olszowka followed and went 1.1 innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) on eight hits. He struck out one.
Grant Trentmann was the winning pitcher, going 3.2 innings. He allowed a hit and a walk and struck out one.
Hayden Burke pitched three innings to start the game for Union. He allowed an unearned run on three hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
“Hayden looked good,” Borgmann said.
Mentz was next on the hill and he went two innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks. He had one strikeout.
“Will looked good until his side started hurting,” Borgmann said.
Patient got one out, allowing three runs on two hits and a hit batter.
Russell finished the game, getting the final two outs. He allowed one run on one hit, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out one. Russell was charged with the loss.
Borgmann feels Union is learning this summer.
“We haven’t had practices, only games,” he said. “We will be fine. I saw something different in this game. This was the first time they really wanted to play.”