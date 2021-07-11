Trailing the Union Post 297 Freshman Reds in the middle of the second, 8-1, Washington Post 218 needed something quickly.
Washington (22-5-1), the top seed in the Ninth District Tournament, rallied to defeat Union in the winners’ bracket semifinals Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 16-9.
“It was a sloppy game with six errors,” Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said. “That’s something we’ll have to straighten out. Ronsick Field was pretty dry, hard and rough.”
The Union Post 297 Reds (15-11-1) came out hitting, scoring five times in the top of the first inning. Washington scored once in its half of the frame before Union scored three more runs in the second to take an 8-1 lead.
“We came out of the gate flying high,” Union Manager Gary D’Onofrio said. “We put up eight runs in two innings and drove their starting pitcher out of the game.”
In the other dugout, Kopmann tried to encourage his team.
“We talked to the boys and told them to hang in there and not to give up,” Kopmann said. “It was a long game.”
Washington came back with three runs in the bottom of the second to cut the gap to 8-4.
In the third inning, Union scored once, but Washington added four runs to make it 9-8 in favor of the Reds.
The score held until the bottom of the fifth. Washington was able to push the tying run across the plate and more. With four runs, Post 218 took a 12-9 lead.
Washington added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth and picked up the win, 16-9.
“We struggled a little with control early and had some defensive issues late,” D’Onofrio said.
Washington outhit Union by a 10-7 margin. Post 218 made six errors to five for the Reds.
Ethen Holland was the winning pitcher for Post 218, throwing five innings of relief. He allowed two unearned runs on one hit and one walk. Holland struck out nine.
“Ethen Holland stepped up with his pitching,” Kopmann said.
“Holland came in for Washington and pitched really well,” D’Onofrio said.
Reagan Kandlbinder started for Washington and went one inning, allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Kaden Patke pitched the final inning, allowing a hit and striking out two.
For Post 297, Ardell Young started on the hill and went two innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on three hits and six walks. He struck out two.
Patrick Nolan took the decision, going four innings and allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on seven hits, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out one.
Offensively, Kandlbinder had three of the 10 Washington hits.
Ryan Kassebaum was next with two hits, including a double.
Noah Wilson, Noah Hendrickson, Jack Dunard, Drew Eckhoff and Sam Strubberg each had one hit.
Washington batters drew 10 walks with Hendrickson leading the way at three. Jack Dunard and Justin Mort each walked twice. Wilson, Holland and Sam Strubberg walked once.
Kandlbinder and Wilson were hit by pitches. Dunard put down a sacrifice bunt. Wilson hit a sacrifice fly.
Dunard, Drew Eckhoff, Kandlbinder, Mort and Wilson stole bases.
Wilson, William Hoer and Mort each scored three times.
“William Hoer did an excellent job running the bases,” Kopmann said. “He really took advantage of what was there.”
Strubberg scored twice. Kandlbinder, Kassebaum, Dunard, Eckhoff and Ben Loesing scored once.
Kandlbinder drove in four runs. Kassebaum was next with three RBIs. Hendrickson and Strubberg each had two RBIs. Wilson and Dunard each drove in a run.
Union recorded seven hits with Young and Braden Pracht both getting two.
Nolan tripled, and Jake Russell doubled. Kaden Patient added a single.
Nick D’Onofrio, Nathan Keith and Karson Eads walked.
Eads, Russell and Young stole bases.
Young and D’Onofrio both scored twice. Patient, Keith, Pracht, Russell and Nolan each scored once.
Pracht drove in three runs. Young and Russell both had one RBI.
“We need to clean up defensively and be more efficient on the hill,” Gary D’Onofrio said.
With the win, top-seeded Washington advanced and beat Elsberry in the winners’ bracket final Thursday.
Union defeated Hannibal Post 55 Wednesday and the Union Post 297 Blues in the losers’ bracket final Thursday.