Heading into the seventh inning Monday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, the Washington Post 218 A team needed something big.
The host team got it, scoring four times in the bottom of the seventh to edge Eureka, 10-9.
It was the second win of the season for Washington, which improved to 2-4 on the season with the victory.
Washington took the early lead in the game with a run in the bottom of the first, but fell behind after Eureka’s four-run third inning. Post 218 got one run back in the bottom of that frame and it was 4-2. Each team scored once in the fourth and Washington took the lead with three runs in the fifth, 6-5.
Eureka scored four times in the top of the sixth to go back on top, taking a 9-6 lead. That’s how it stood going into the bottom of the seventh.
Each team had eight hits and made six errors.
Washington used four pitchers in the game.
Sam Paule pitched two innings, allowing four unearned runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out one.
Weston Meyer was next, going two innings while allowing an unearned run on two hits. He struck out one.
Devon Deckelman went 1.2 innings, allowing four unearned runs on one hit, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out a pair.
Aden Pecka was the winning pitcher, going 1.1 innings while allowing one hit. He struck out three.
Pecka also paced the offense with two hits.
Tanner McPherson doubled while Ryan Weidle, Ian Junkin, Deckelman, Casey Olszowka and Grant Trentmann all singled.
Washington had 10 walks. Justin Mort walked twice. Kabren Koelling, Paule, McPherson, Luke Kopmann, Ryan Weidle, Trentmann, Zach Mort and Peyton Straatmann each walked once.
Paule contributed two sacrifice flies.
Paule stole three bases. Pecka, Ryan Weidle and Trentmann each swiped one base.
Washington returns to action Wednesday, hosting Pacific at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. First pitch is 6 p.m.