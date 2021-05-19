One last stop in the track postseason will bring the Blue Jays home for the Class 5 Section 2 meet at Washington High School this coming Saturday.
Washington will have 11 individual athletes competing for the right to go on to the state meet in Jefferson City after those 11 qualified in 15 different events this past Saturday in the Class 5 District 3 meet at Wentzville Liberty.
The Lady Jays placed fifth in the district with 95 points. On the boys side, Washington scored 41 to place ninth.
In the girls standings, Eureka was the top team with 163 points. Francis Howell took the boys title with 144.5 points.
Individually, senior Mia Reed was Washington’s only event winner, taking first in the girls 800-meter run in 2:17.61.
Reed also advanced in the 1,600-meter run, where she placed third in 5:06.44.
Junior Ingrid Figas advances in three separate events after finishing second in both the girls 100-meter high hurdles (15.56) and long jump (5.0 meters) and third in the 300-meter low hurdles (48.33).
Heights and distances were measured in meters for this event as MSHSAA transitions fully to the metric system for the first time this season.
Senior Morgan Gratza made the cut in both the girls high jump (1.57), where she placed second, and the javelin (33.13), where she placed third.
The following athletes have also qualified for the sectional meet in one event apiece:
• Kaitlyn Frankenberg placed second in the girls discus with a throw of 31.69.
• Clyde Hendrix finished third in the boys javelin with a throw of 48.92.
• Ella Kroeter was third in the girls pole vault with a height of 2.88.
• Todd Bieg placed fourth in the boys pole vault, clearing 3.65.
• Maddie Guevara earned fourth place in the girls shot put with a throw of 9.09.
• Timmy Boehlein finished fourth in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 23.06.
• Conner Maher placed fourth in the boys 400-meter dash in 50.52.
• Ethan Bliss took fourth in the boys 800-meter run in 2:02.68.
Guevara had a near miss in also qualifying for the discus. She placed fifth with a throw of 26.88, but only the top four in each event move on.
Kaleb Burr also came close in the boys shot put, finishing fifth with a throw of 12.76.
The remainder of the girls standings included Wentzville Liberty (108.5), Kirkwood (101), Lafayette (97.5), Francis Howell (80), Marquette (57.5), Parkway West (19.5) and Parkway South (16).
Filling out the boys scoreboard were Eureka (107), Lafayette (84.25), Marquette (78.75), Christian Brothers College (73), Kirkwood (63.5), Parkway West (59), Wentzville Liberty (50.25) and Parkway South (39.75).